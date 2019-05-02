WILL NOT SHIP, SAN BERNARDINO CALIFORNIA AREA ONLY
ASKING $425 OBO FOR EVERYTHING
4 Lug rear disc brake conversion for foxbody mustangs 1987-1993 (possibly 1979-93). Maintains stock foxbody track width and 4 lug set up.
-4 lug 28 spline foxbody width axles
-used brake discs
-1993 cobra/sn95 brake calipers
-1993 cobra brake caliper cages, painted them silver on accident when painting other brake cages
-cobra anti-moan brackets
-cobra/sn95/new edge brake caliper adapter brackets with dust shield
*I have an extra set of sn95 anti-moan brackets that are in better condition, but not labelled "cobra" on the driver side bracket
email me at [email protected]
