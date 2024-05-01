5.0 Swap into 1959 Edsel Villager Station Wagon

Hello Everyone, I am new to this forum and hope to get some pointers here to an issue that I am having with this swap. I have a 5.0 and wiring harness that we sourced from a 1987 Lincoln Continental. This was a running driving car before the swap. Now the car cranks and runs but when you try to drive it will just cut off when trying to drive. This will happen if we try to slowly accelerate or stab the pedal. Just cuts off sporadically. We have a new external fuel pump that comes on with the switch and is not controlled by the ECM. Tried another pump to be sure that this was not a pump issue. Fuel pressure on crank is 40 and run is 33 to 34. The below items have been changed out and confirmed to be working.



BTW - this is a speed sensing system.

New BAP sensor

New coil

Rebuild distributor with all new parts (was hoping it was a firing problem with the coil but no change)

New TPS (Voltage is set to .99)

Have a new IAC (This may be an issue because the engine will sometimes run funky when it is plugged in. At the moment the IAC is unplugged, and car idles fine)

Charging system has a new alternator and regulator and puts 14.1 volts back to the battery)



We initally had a computer issue that when you tried to start the engine it would never crank up. It would turn over but not start. You could shoot a little gas or starter fluid into the throttle body and it would crank and run. Thanks to this forum I found that this could possibly be a bad ECU. We sourced another ECU and the problem of turning over and not starting was fixed.



I know this is rather long but wanted everyone to have all the things I have tried. Hopefully someone will have an idea of what may be happening. Thanks in advance for any and all suggestions you may have!!