5.0 Swap into 1959 Edsel Villager Station Wagon

J

jahcdp

New Member
Apr 13, 2024
1
0
0
Clinton SC
#1
Hello Everyone, I am new to this forum and hope to get some pointers here to an issue that I am having with this swap. I have a 5.0 and wiring harness that we sourced from a 1987 Lincoln Continental. This was a running driving car before the swap. Now the car cranks and runs but when you try to drive it will just cut off when trying to drive. This will happen if we try to slowly accelerate or stab the pedal. Just cuts off sporadically. We have a new external fuel pump that comes on with the switch and is not controlled by the ECM. Tried another pump to be sure that this was not a pump issue. Fuel pressure on crank is 40 and run is 33 to 34. The below items have been changed out and confirmed to be working.

BTW - this is a speed sensing system.
New BAP sensor
New coil
Rebuild distributor with all new parts (was hoping it was a firing problem with the coil but no change)
New TPS (Voltage is set to .99)
Have a new IAC (This may be an issue because the engine will sometimes run funky when it is plugged in. At the moment the IAC is unplugged, and car idles fine)
Charging system has a new alternator and regulator and puts 14.1 volts back to the battery)

We initally had a computer issue that when you tried to start the engine it would never crank up. It would turn over but not start. You could shoot a little gas or starter fluid into the throttle body and it would crank and run. Thanks to this forum I found that this could possibly be a bad ECU. We sourced another ECU and the problem of turning over and not starting was fixed.

I know this is rather long but wanted everyone to have all the things I have tried. Hopefully someone will have an idea of what may be happening. Thanks in advance for any and all suggestions you may have!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine 1992 5.0 Died while running, crank no start, Tach Jumping
Replies
0
Views
58
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ty50650
T
J
No Spark from Coil to Distributor
Replies
4
Views
453
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
93CalypsoConvert
Fuel 5.0 Hot Start Issue
Replies
0
Views
197
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
93CalypsoConvert
93CalypsoConvert
T
Engine Crank but no start 1990 LX 5.0
Replies
11
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ty50650
T
Jacobn4056.
Nice Sn95. 100k miles. Heirloom. Garage kept. We need some help
Replies
15
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu