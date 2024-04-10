5 lug conversion questions...yes I have searched

Apr 9, 2024
Hoping for some advice for those that have done this recently. With the nearly impossible ability to find replacement 13" tires anymore I am considering taking the plunge to 5 lug wheels if I need new ones anyway.

Lots of information on the front conversion but not a lot of confirmations I have seen on what works for the rear.

I have seen that 66 8" rear axles appear to fit but may require an extra spacer before the retaining plate. I have also seen the same axles referenced for both the 66 and 76 but they are cut to fit from Yukon (YA F8-28-27.18 & YA F8-28-32.87)

Anyone have any experience with either the 66 replacement axles or cut to fit Yukons?

I'm also assuming any Ford 8" center section is a direct fit replacement also. Can anyone confirm that?

Thanks
 

