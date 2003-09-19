HaveII said: Now we are talking! I see alot about 225 and 235 60 x 15's. I know you can fit alot more meat than that. I have 245/60/14's with lots of room to spare on the inside. I would like to get a 26x10.5x15 tires under mine. How tights is a 10.5" tire? (if you lower air pressure at the strip, car sit level, etc.) Did they stick out any? I have no beefs about triming up the lips on the wheel wells, but I will need to leave enough to hold the trim on (I will relocate trim screws if needed). Otherwise I would roll them. Click to expand...

Sorry, but unfortunately I don't have any pictures of just that area. Actually I don't have any real pictures of the car. I was able to copy a picture from a video I had of it. The picture is in the picture tread list, near the end. Oh, and the measurements on the sportsman pro tires are a little miss leading, they actually measure the same as a 26 x 8.5 slick. When I took the sportsman pros off, I replaced them with 245/65/15's and later wished I had went with the 255's, but super shops was out of the 255's at the time. Yep I said super shops... its going on 8 years since I had that car.The set up I had in the car a 9" lincoln versailles rear which is the same length as the stock 8" I took out, and the wheels were 15 x 8.5 centerline autodrags with 4 7/8 back spacing. No clearance issues with the inner fender well. and no the tires did not stick out. Now my car did stand a little higher in the rear them most, but that was cause I replaced the springs with a new JC whitney set, no air shocks. And the way I found that the inner lip had to be rolled, the day I put the tires on, I had about a 1/4 tank of gas in it, I filled it up on the way home and they rubbed.... so my wheels did go into the finder wheels. As for the wheel off set, better to fudge with to much then not enough, you can always add spacers. and if you want to see a car with some meats on it, when you see my car, I listed 2, the green one has some real meats on it.