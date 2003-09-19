Wheels-Tires Wheel/tire Combos Known To Fit

7

77sleeper

GO BUCS!
Founding Member
Oct 11, 1999
7,266
0
0
Napalm, AZ
#1
I thought it would be helpfull to have a list of combos that users have personally tried and know work

Beware all IIs are slighly different and may have different fitment issues than yours

Fox 4-cyl polyglass with 185-70R14 slight rub @ full lock
Fox 14x6 steel wheels with 205-60R14 no rubbing
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
14x7 rim 4 inch backspacing, 26x9.5-14 tire this is only for the rear
attachment.php


attachment.php
 
#3
finally found the receipt for my wheels.
centerline convo pros
rear 15x7 3 3/8 backspacing with 235-55-15
front 15x4 1 3/4 backspacing with 185-60-15

fronts are very close to the fender flare portion of the chin spoiler - there are a few rub marks. rears fit perfect. my king is at "factory" ride height. i can send pics if anybody needs them.

when i had the factory king cobra wheels on the car
13x5 1/2
rear 205-70-13
front 195-70-13
 
#6
Front: Weld Draglites, 15x3.5, M/T Sportsman fronts, 26x7.5-15s

Rear: Weld Draglites, 15x6 with 3.5 backspace, M&H Racemaster G60/15 Muscle Car Drag DOTs (26.2 tall, 8" tread, 11" section width)

This combo clears all factory parts, and also clears SSM traction bars.

For those who are into traction :nice: .
 
#11
I picked up some 14" steelie rims off of an 84 LTD (paint them gloss black add trim rings and chrome lugs with white letter tires, looks good), put some 245/60/R14's on, a slight rubbing on hard turns, keep in mind real hard turns and its very slight. Front rims are next, I'll let you know what I turn up.

Chris
 
#12
74stang2togo said:
15x7 Turbines with 215/70/R15s fit great on the rear (fills the wheelwell up nicely, no rubbing) but they're just a little bit too wide for the front (some rubbing with the wheel turned hard).

(Just put mine on my II this week)
Click to expand...

What is the backspacing on a Turbine? How much space do you have between the back of the tire and your leaf springs?
 
#13
74stang2togo said:
15x7 Turbines with 215/70/R15s fit great on the rear (fills the wheelwell up nicely, no rubbing) but they're just a little bit too wide for the front (some rubbing with the wheel turned hard).

(Just put mine on my II this week)
Click to expand...

Usually when dudes put fox Mustang wheels on a II they use 1/2" wheel spacers for the front.
 
#14
HaveII said:
What is the backspacing on a Turbine? How much space do you have between the back of the tire and your leaf springs?
Click to expand...

I'm not sure what the backspacing is, but it looks like there's plenty of room between the springs and tires (a few inches I beleive, the car's at home and I'm at the library right now, so I'm not sure).

I'd use wheel spacers up front, but I keep hearing so much flack about using them that I think I'll just live with having a little wider turning circle.
 
#15
{{{15x7 Turbines with 215/70/R15s fit great on the rear (fills the wheelwell up nicely, no rubbing) but they're just a little bit too wide for the front (some rubbing with the wheel turned hard).}}}


The largest tires you can run up front with the turbines is 205/60/15 with very little rubbing. The largest in the rear is a whopping 235/60/15.

I currently have 225/50/15's all the way around (Im the one that 1BADII was talking about) they dont rub unless you Lock the wheel. I just dont like how thin the tires look.
 
#16
The 78 that I had I ran the big and little combo

15 x 3.5, and 15 x 8.5 w 4 7/8 back spacing... centerline autodrags

The rear wheel wells had to have the inner lip rolled up, and that was it.
I had the Mickey Thompson sportsman pro's 26x10.5 tires. Fit great


Gawd I miss that car.
 
#18
Strlegal said:
The 78 that I had I ran the big and little combo

15 x 3.5, and 15 x 8.5 w 4 7/8 back spacing... centerline autodrags

The rear wheel wells had to have the inner lip rolled up, and that was it.
I had the Mickey Thompson sportsman pro's 26x10.5 tires. Fit great


Gawd I miss that car.
Click to expand...

Now we are talking! I see alot about 225 and 235 60 x 15's. I know you can fit alot more meat than that. I have 245/60/14's with lots of room to spare on the inside. I would like to get a 26x10.5x15 tires under mine. How tights is a 10.5" tire? (if you lower air pressure at the strip, car sit level, etc.) Did they stick out any? I have no beefs about triming up the lips on the wheel wells, but I will need to leave enough to hold the trim on (I will relocate trim screws if needed). Otherwise I would roll them.

I would like to use a Weld draglites or a Crager Superlites which have backspacing in 1" increments. 3.5, 4.5, and 5.5 on the 15x8's in 4 lug. Any chance the 5.5" backspacing would fit? Sounds like too much, but 4.5" sounds like it would be giving up some space even if we are only talking about 3/8". Who else has put some fat tires on their II's? Strlegal, any pictures? Didn't Partho stuff some good size meat under his? Where's the beef?
 
#19
HaveII said:
Now we are talking! I see alot about 225 and 235 60 x 15's. I know you can fit alot more meat than that. I have 245/60/14's with lots of room to spare on the inside. I would like to get a 26x10.5x15 tires under mine. How tights is a 10.5" tire? (if you lower air pressure at the strip, car sit level, etc.) Did they stick out any? I have no beefs about triming up the lips on the wheel wells, but I will need to leave enough to hold the trim on (I will relocate trim screws if needed). Otherwise I would roll them.
Click to expand...

Sorry, but unfortunately I don't have any pictures of just that area. Actually I don't have any real pictures of the car. I was able to copy a picture from a video I had of it. The picture is in the picture tread list, near the end. Oh, and the measurements on the sportsman pro tires are a little miss leading, they actually measure the same as a 26 x 8.5 slick. When I took the sportsman pros off, I replaced them with 245/65/15's and later wished I had went with the 255's, but super shops was out of the 255's at the time. Yep I said super shops... its going on 8 years since I had that car.
The set up I had in the car a 9" lincoln versailles rear which is the same length as the stock 8" I took out, and the wheels were 15 x 8.5 centerline autodrags with 4 7/8 back spacing. No clearance issues with the inner fender well. and no the tires did not stick out. Now my car did stand a little higher in the rear them most, but that was cause I replaced the springs with a new JC whitney set, no air shocks. And the way I found that the inner lip had to be rolled, the day I put the tires on, I had about a 1/4 tank of gas in it, I filled it up on the way home and they rubbed.... so my wheels did go into the finder wheels. As for the wheel off set, better to fudge with to much then not enough, you can always add spacers. and if you want to see a car with some meats on it, when you see my car, I listed 2, the green one has some real meats on it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#20
MUSTANG J II said:
Usually when dudes put fox Mustang wheels on a II they use 1/2" wheel spacers for the front.
Click to expand...



does anyone know where i can get a set of those 1/2 inch spacers i have been looking all over, i got a set of pony rims from a 92 stang i would like to put on my car. only thing i can find is the 1/4 inch slip ons which i am afraid to use :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

89GTRound2
Tire Fitment, With Pictures. Post your 10.5 wheel/tire combos
Replies
15
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joeblow5_0
J
91TwighlightGT
Favorite Fox Bodystyle
Replies
76
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
6
Serious 68 Fb Wheel And Tire Issues!
Replies
4
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
68 X-Code
6
dennis112
Grafting 67/68 Shock Towers To 65/66 Mustang
Replies
46
Views
35K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
dennis112
dennis112
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu