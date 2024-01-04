56 wagon with fox 5.0 needs a chevy power steering pump

Hi all!
I have a 1956 Ford country sedan wagon with a 5.0 out of a 1998 mustang. The power steering rack is a fatmans fabrication kit for my 56 wagon. This kit is a rack and pinion out of a 1993 chevy cavalier (NAPA part# 22-108) . The problem i am having is the stock ford power steering pump puts out 800psi and the rack needs 1100. The pump groans like you would imagine.
Anybody put a chevy pump in a stock foxbody power steering pump bracket? Does the F150 have a different bracket that allows for the old Saginaw style? Any tips are greatly appreciated!
I have a 1956 Ford country sedan wagon with a 5.0 out of a 1998 mustang. The power steering rack is a fatmans fabrication kit for my 56 wagon. This kit is a rack and pinion out of a 1993 chevy cavalier (NAPA part# 22-108) . The problem i am having is the stock ford power steering pump puts out 800psi and the rack needs 1100. The pump groans like you would imagine.
Anybody put a chevy pump in a stock foxbody power steering pump bracket? Does the F150 have a different bracket that allows for the old Saginaw style? Any tips are greatly appreciated!