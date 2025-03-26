65 Mustang: Tried to install a tachometer from Oreilly's with no success.

Shoot, I think I need to start over as I am sending or writing down the wrong info here I believe. I do have a MSD 6AL 6201 box and I see the previous owners added a MSD tach adapter but nothing was wired up right(some wires not wired at all). Sounds like the way I was first trying to install the tach was wrong. If you think I dont need the tach adapter I would be more than happy to pull that out.



Here is what I think I am reading if I do need to use the adapter(MSD Tach Adapter 8920):

- MSD 6AL box grey wire needs to attach to the white wire on the tach adapter.

- Tach adapter purple wire needs to attach to the green wire from the tach

- Black wire from tach adapter need to be grounded to car metal near adapter.

- Red wire from tach adapter.... I am not 100% certain where this should go.



For tach itself, there are 4 wires(green, red, black and white):

- Red wire need to go to keyed ignition start hot, probably behind ignition maybe.

- Black wire ground to car metal/chassis

- Green wire mentioned above to purple wire coming from tach adapter

- White wire connects to dash lights switch I think.



Huge thanks for all your great information, I feel like I am close..... I think.



Let me know if you think the above sounds about right?