spearce
Member
-
- Dec 5, 2024
-
- 9
-
- 3
-
- 13
65 Mustang: Tried to install a tachometer from Oreilly's with no success.
- I pulled out the dash cluster and attached the red wire to the prod or the threaded bolt attached to the back of the ignition and put a nut and tightened that on.
- There was a screw back there that attached to the cars metal and already had another ground there so I attached the black wire there.
- I left the white wire unattached for now and shouldn't effect anything since its the tachs back-light.
- Last, I ran the green wire through the firewall and attached it to my MSD ignition coils negative side. From what everything I have read this should do it but it didnt.
Last edited: