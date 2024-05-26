67 mustang with borgeson style steering box

Im trying to chase down an issue with my 67 not having any return to center... just had it re-aligned and it was no help



Where im at is with the wheels in the air it feels like there is more resistance to turning the steering wheel than i think there should be...

I knocked off the tie rods, and no change, i took off the idler and no change, I backed off the nut on top of the steering box and no change,,, maybe it shouldnt be as easy to turn as i think it should? I cant find anything binding, or seized up. I can hear air hissing from the pump so maybe the resistance is just in the fluid?



The alignment and i talked about aiming for +3 caster, but i didnt get a print out with actual measurements...



or maybe there just is no centering with this setup?