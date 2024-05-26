67 mustang with borgeson style steering box

67coupestang

67coupestang

Founding Member
May 31, 2002
509
2
19
#1
Im trying to chase down an issue with my 67 not having any return to center... just had it re-aligned and it was no help

Where im at is with the wheels in the air it feels like there is more resistance to turning the steering wheel than i think there should be...
I knocked off the tie rods, and no change, i took off the idler and no change, I backed off the nut on top of the steering box and no change,,, maybe it shouldnt be as easy to turn as i think it should? I cant find anything binding, or seized up. I can hear air hissing from the pump so maybe the resistance is just in the fluid?

The alignment and i talked about aiming for +3 caster, but i didnt get a print out with actual measurements...

or maybe there just is no centering with this setup?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Equus ferus caballus
Thinking about selling my 91 convertible
Replies
2
Views
1K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
1
Views
251
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
WhiteCobra95
WhiteCobra95
sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
966
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
6
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SRago
S
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu