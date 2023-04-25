Thinking about selling my 91 convertible

Equus ferus caballus
With the upgrades, what price point should i be at? Upgrades listed below:
1991 Ford Mustang LX Convertible
Titanium frost with Black Top and Interior
- 302 Dart Block built by Ford Stokers…. AKA Woody 363 Stroker (Paperwork for the complete build Included)
- Motor built for forced induction.
- Trick Flow 11R 205s Aluminum Heads
- Trick Flow Intake R series 90mm
- UPR Chrome Moly K Member package with adjustable shocks, bump steer, after market caster camber plates.
- New Power steering pump, hoses.
- 373 gear ratio
- Moroso 7 Quart oil pan.
- Mega Squirt II CPU with Laptop and internal Fuel and Air ration pillar gauges.
- Lentech Transmission Street Terminator (Rebuilt 2023 by Rory and Sons) with Performance Automatic 3000 high stall. Also comes with an extra Torque Converter at about a 2500 stall.
- Duel Electric fans.
- New convertible top (Cloth Top) replaced with all new rubber weatherstripping.
- Flow Master exhaust with X Pipe and exhaust out the back.
- Precision turbo new in box (Just the turbo no plumbing)
- No A/C
- Anderson Power Pipe with filter inside the fender
- Performance distributor and wires
- MSD 6AL Ignition
- Maybe 200 miles on new build
- Original Paint and Interior (small rip in driver seat)
- New rear quarter window rebuild kit from LMR with motors.
- Mild wire tuck
- Engine bay painted.
- Never been in an accident.
- No rust