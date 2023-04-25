Thinking about selling my 91 convertible

With the upgrades, what price point should i be at? Upgrades listed below:
1991 Ford Mustang LX Convertible



Titanium frost with Black Top and Interior





  • 302 Dart Block built by Ford Stokers…. AKA Woody 363 Stroker (Paperwork for the complete build Included)
  • Motor built for forced induction.
  • Trick Flow 11R 205s Aluminum Heads
  • Trick Flow Intake R series 90mm
  • UPR Chrome Moly K Member package with adjustable shocks, bump steer, after market caster camber plates.
  • New Power steering pump, hoses.
  • 373 gear ratio
  • Moroso 7 Quart oil pan.
  • Mega Squirt II CPU with Laptop and internal Fuel and Air ration pillar gauges.
  • Lentech Transmission Street Terminator (Rebuilt 2023 by Rory and Sons) with Performance Automatic 3000 high stall. Also comes with an extra Torque Converter at about a 2500 stall.
  • Duel Electric fans.
  • New convertible top (Cloth Top) replaced with all new rubber weatherstripping.
  • Flow Master exhaust with X Pipe and exhaust out the back.
  • Precision turbo new in box (Just the turbo no plumbing)
  • No A/C
  • Anderson Power Pipe with filter inside the fender
  • Performance distributor and wires
  • MSD 6AL Ignition
  • Maybe 200 miles on new build
  • Original Paint and Interior (small rip in driver seat)
  • New rear quarter window rebuild kit from LMR with motors.
  • Mild wire tuck
  • Engine bay painted.
  • Never been in an accident.
  • No rust
The car was setup and engine built for turbo or supercharger.
 

Mileage on the body?

Really need pics, but that's a healthy engine combo which has some value. Problem is the market for convertibles is smaller so that will be a hit to the value. That engine in a notchback would likely sell easier and for more $$.

Can comment further with pics
 
