68 fuel gauge maxes out at half

connella08

connella08

15 Year Member
Jul 3, 2013
11
1
14
#1
Hey all,

My gas gauge has never worked since I got the car. I finally decided to replace the old rusting tank with a stainless kit from CJ's. After doing the swap, I went to the gas station and filled up and the gauge looked like it barely moved. If I ohm out the sending unit, I get 9 ohms to ground and if I ground out the wire up to the dash, it only goes to half a tank. I did replace the constant voltage generator with a solid state one and it measures 4.9xx volts down to the sending unit.
 

