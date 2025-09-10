68 horn and turn signals stopped working

connella08
Jul 3, 2013
17
2
14
hello all,
my project of a car seems to want to continue being a project. got to my buddies the other day and realized that my horn and turn signals both stopped working. it appears they both stopped at the same time. I am having a little trouble following the circuit diagrams, but it looks like both the horn and turn signal power are fed off the same post on the headlight switch? does that sound right?
thanks in advance.
