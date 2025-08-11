Center console delete shifter bezel
Bezel has a small crack in the top middle hole where you screw the mounting bracket to it
Should not be an issue once installed and will not be seen with the shifter bezel cover installed on it. I have provided a picture of the minor damage to refer to
Asking $80 because of the minor crack on it
Located in Los Angeles
