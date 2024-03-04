For Sale 87-93 Center Console LMR cup holder section

Fits: 1987-1993 Mustang

I'm restoring my 93 back to stock and removing items that aren't period correct.

This is the "LMR" top center console section that has the modified cup holders built into it. The cup section is removable for ease of cleaning.

There is nothing wrong with the part. No cracks, no broken mounting areas, etc., the part was only dyed Ruby Red.

The part can be repainted any color.

It will fit all 1987-1993 Mustangs with the center console, it's a direct swap in part.

*** The part does not come with the e-brake rubber, I had to reuse it for my factory console section. That part can be transferred over from your existing console or LMR sells the replacement if needed. ***

$85.00 shipped, insured and with tracking.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
 

