88 GT Terminator X tachometer wiring help needed

DeathProof88

DeathProof88

Member
Dec 11, 2015
74
23
18
PA
#1
Hi guys, happy 4th of July! So, I'm installing my Terminator X. I have the coolant and oil guages pretty figured out but tracing back my tachometer wiring, I find that it splits off a few ways and doesn't go back to the c110 connector as most videos I've seen do. There's also a resistor in the circuit. Can someone please clarify for me how to wire up the tachometer and coil to the Terminator a little better? I'm overthinking it all possibly...
1000003833.jpg
1000003834.jpg
 

