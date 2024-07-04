88 GT Terminator X tachometer wiring help needed

DeathProof88
Member
-
- Dec 11, 2015
-
- 74
-
- 23
-
- 18
Hi guys, happy 4th of July! So, I'm installing my Terminator X. I have the coolant and oil guages pretty figured out but tracing back my tachometer wiring, I find that it splits off a few ways and doesn't go back to the c110 connector as most videos I've seen do. There's also a resistor in the circuit. Can someone please clarify for me how to wire up the tachometer and coil to the Terminator a little better? I'm overthinking it all possibly...