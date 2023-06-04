Ok, this has been talked about before, and I am car literate.

Turn signal are not working in my 88 mustang.

All fuses are good.

Ignition switch is good (new).

Ignition switch pigtail good (new).

Have power at the fuse box.

Multi function switch is good. High beams work when accessed.

Hazards work.



Here's the skinny.....

The turn signals haven't worked in years. I had put a 3 position toggle switch in the dash (no harm was done to the dash) to get turn signals to work. I took the right, left and hazard wires out of the hazard switch, hooked them up to the toggle so that if the multi function switch (MFS) was either up or down for right or left turn (it didn'tseem to matter which), I would have turn signals depending on which way I had the toggle switch flipped. Tog left, MFS left, left turn signal working. Tog right, MFS left, right turn signal working. Tog right, MFS right, right turn signal working etc. Tog right or left, MFS not engaged, hazards working. MFS not engaged, toggle not engaged in center position nothing blinking.

I was happy just having fricken turn signals with my toggle switch. Well I didn't drive my stang for 7 years. Got her back up and running, with some small required items...

Now it took me a bit to remember what the abortion contraption toggle switch was for on my dash after 7 years.

So the hair pulling ordeal starts again. Why the F aren't the turn signals working? Brand new shiny Amazon hazard switch, ignition switch and pigtail. WTF? Turn signal flasher is also new.

If I can get the turn signals to work wired into a toggle switch at the hazard switch location and control the blinking with the MFS, then what is the fricken issue location. Apparently MFS is working, Hazards work, but somewhere in between the MFS and the toggle is the issue.

Any ideas?