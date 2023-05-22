Electrical 90 5.0 fuel relay problems

Okay I've just purchased a 90 fox body from family. On pickup fuel pump wouldn't prime. Got it home and started digging.

Inertia good. 12v both sides of that plug. Ignition good 12v there. 12v at injectors. Control side seems good.

Couldn't hear fuel pump relay click so bought one cause they're cheap. Swapped it but no go.
Jumped the pink/blk to 12v and pump runs. Fired up the car to see if it would run and it ran. Not the pump.

On my fuel pump relay my colors are green/yellow stripe which seems to be always hot. Pink/blk for fuel pump. Tan/Ltd blue and red.

I seem to be stuck and can't figure out why I can't get the relay to work? Maybe the new relay I bought is bad too? Been through the checklist several times and it doesn't seem to get me where I need to be. Any help would be appreciated.
 

