Went through the T5 and have it back in the car and I decided to finally look into why the NGS has no place to plug in on the car. After some digging around what I am understanding is the four cylinder T5 cars starting in 91 no longer have the NGS. My car was originally a four cylinder that I swapped back in 2002 so I now understand why there is no connection.



I bought a new transmission wiring harness from Ron Francis that has the NGS wiring in it but I wanted to make sure this is plug and play. I looked through my EVTM and the wiring diagrams I have for the car and it appears that all I need to do is unplug the old harness at the driver kick panel and plug the new one in.



Does anyone have knowledge on this or done the swap and is it this easy?