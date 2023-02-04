Drivetrain 91-93 Four Cylinder Five Speed Cars - No Neutral Gear Switch (NGS) Wiring

AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
530
223
73
Jenks, OK
Went through the T5 and have it back in the car and I decided to finally look into why the NGS has no place to plug in on the car. After some digging around what I am understanding is the four cylinder T5 cars starting in 91 no longer have the NGS. My car was originally a four cylinder that I swapped back in 2002 so I now understand why there is no connection.

I bought a new transmission wiring harness from Ron Francis that has the NGS wiring in it but I wanted to make sure this is plug and play. I looked through my EVTM and the wiring diagrams I have for the car and it appears that all I need to do is unplug the old harness at the driver kick panel and plug the new one in.

Does anyone have knowledge on this or done the swap and is it this easy?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Electrical .1 volts on pin 46
Replies
17
Views
994
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
E
Electrical tachometer conversion from 6 to 8 cylinder (will also work for 4 to 6 or 4 to 8 but with different resistor size)
Replies
5
Views
498
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Snakeoilii
S
TomOsiris
Engine **FIXED** Code 67 preventing KOER test... but clutch is pressed and A/C is deleted??
Replies
37
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
wbrockstar
wbrockstar
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 wiring harnesses, electrical issues
Replies
6
Views
576
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
C
89 strange no spark, tfi question?
Replies
11
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu