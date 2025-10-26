93 LX father son project

ZAM93LX

ZAM93LX

New Member
Oct 25, 2025
2
0
1
Indiana
#1
I'm not sure where to start this post so I'll just start and see where we get. When I was 21 I bought a 93 LX 2.3 car and a 91 LX 5.0 donor car that was very rotted out. My dad and I started doing the 5.0 swap to the 2.3 car and in the process my dad got sick with cancer and passed away. I let the car sit for around 12 years basically untouched and decided this year I was going to get back on it and finish what we started.

The car is a bit of a basket case but its fairly close to running. The engine is in, transmission is in, rear end is in it and the engine harness is 80% connected. I came to this forum to get help with the last 20 percent of the engine harness wiring and routing of the vacuum hoses. I'm trying to figure out exactly what I need and what I dont need, mainly just some connector ID and sorting out what's from the 4 cylinder car that I can remove from the harness. Thats about it, I won't drag this post on but I wanted to make my introduction, I have a feeling you'll be seeing a fair bit of me asking questions around here so thanks in advance for any help you guys can give!

I attached a few pictures of the car just for reference of what we're working with here.
 

Attachments

  • 20240915_200526.webp
    20240915_200526.webp
    519.6 KB · Views: 3
  • 20240915_200510.webp
    20240915_200510.webp
    550.5 KB · Views: 2
  • 20240915_200448.webp
    20240915_200448.webp
    453 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
nickyb said:
Welcome to my nightmare.
Its great your gonna finish what your dad and you started.
I'm sure the info you seek is in here somewhere.
Click to expand...
Nightmare seems accurate, it feels like putting a puzzle together with all square pieces sometimes haha
I think you're right, I've been reading some threads and their seems to be some very knowledge people on here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Electrical Act
Replies
4
Views
99
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
W
1993 LX 5.0 dies after ignition parts replacement
Replies
104
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rwordenjr
R
W
  • Locked
Fox Wifes 1993 LX 5.0 dies after replacing ignition parts
Replies
9
Views
129
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Clutchfork
New Member with a 1992
Replies
5
Views
98
The Welcome Wagon
Clutchfork
Clutchfork
S
Progress Thread 1989 LX 5.0 convertible - mild project
Replies
73
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Stang337
Stang337
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu