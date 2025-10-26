93 LX father son project

I'm not sure where to start this post so I'll just start and see where we get. When I was 21 I bought a 93 LX 2.3 car and a 91 LX 5.0 donor car that was very rotted out. My dad and I started doing the 5.0 swap to the 2.3 car and in the process my dad got sick with cancer and passed away. I let the car sit for around 12 years basically untouched and decided this year I was going to get back on it and finish what we started.



The car is a bit of a basket case but its fairly close to running. The engine is in, transmission is in, rear end is in it and the engine harness is 80% connected. I came to this forum to get help with the last 20 percent of the engine harness wiring and routing of the vacuum hoses. I'm trying to figure out exactly what I need and what I dont need, mainly just some connector ID and sorting out what's from the 4 cylinder car that I can remove from the harness. Thats about it, I won't drag this post on but I wanted to make my introduction, I have a feeling you'll be seeing a fair bit of me asking questions around here so thanks in advance for any help you guys can give!



I attached a few pictures of the car just for reference of what we're working with here.