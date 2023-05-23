Electrical 91 Daytime Running Lights Troubleshooting

E

Elkennetho

Member
Mar 22, 2023
2
1
11
Hi all,

I have a 91 5.0 coupe with daytime running lights (Canadian model) that I am trying to diagnose and fix. Following some common troubleshooting tips I replaced the DRL module with this part from Rockauto:


The DRLs worked for about a minute. After cycling the headlight switch and park brake, they no longer worked. No combination of ignition, headlight and park brake switches gets them to turn on anymore.

Does anyone have any tips for troubleshooting? Assuming that the brand new module is not defective, perhaps there is a wiring fault or short somewhere?

Thanks!
Ken
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Engine 1991 Foxbody 5.0 LX Coupe cranks and no start.
Replies
14
Views
904
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
K
Electrical Daytime running lights
Replies
5
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
FastDriver
  • Sticky
Technical Thread/how-to Index
Replies
1
Views
51K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Mustang_Driver
Daytime Running Lights
Replies
2
Views
8K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dcm103134
D
P
HELP! Cranks won't start!
Replies
0
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
ProfSnakes
P
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu