Elkennetho
Member
-
Mar 22, 2023
-
- 2
-
- 1
-
- 11
Hi all,
I have a 91 5.0 coupe with daytime running lights (Canadian model) that I am trying to diagnose and fix. Following some common troubleshooting tips I replaced the DRL module with this part from Rockauto:
The DRLs worked for about a minute. After cycling the headlight switch and park brake, they no longer worked. No combination of ignition, headlight and park brake switches gets them to turn on anymore.
Does anyone have any tips for troubleshooting? Assuming that the brand new module is not defective, perhaps there is a wiring fault or short somewhere?
Thanks!
Ken
