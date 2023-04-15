Mindseye007
Active Member
-
- Oct 21, 2020
-
- 187
-
- 25
-
- 38
I hooked up a fuel pressure gauge to the Schrader valve, and with the key on I got 42 PSI so it's getting fuel. I pulled a sparkplug out and it's clean not fuel fouled. I checked the screaming Deamon coil for spark with a spark tester and got no spark, how many ohms should I get from the coil with it just sitting there all unplugged? maybe I need a new one? as well as the TFI module what do you guys think? also, my water pump is leaking through the weep hole on the pump was looking at this https://www.rockauto.com/en/moreinf...nfo.php?pk=948840&cc=1134010&pt=2208&jsn=1573 what do you think of gates water pumps? also since I had my battery disconnected for like 4 weeks while I waited to get my Ecu back from EcuExchange.
got it back reinstalled it, and hooked up the battery, if I buy this INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader will I get any codes?
Amazon product
for a new TFI module, I will get the Motorcraft one
https://www.rockauto.com/en/moreinfo.php?pk=5434788&cc=1134010&pt=7172&jsn=1460&_nck=HllVxRCey1+2aVRDo41oQXhbegy63eH0PchVaGVs1k+All0//7FZXjBdldY0BurSMgyCC03+CC1D36/Gc+fK5NPxxfY0hvXODfVYF+eUaNwhIFFGE8OPX+06g1eKFe28MG68b2W3pjiAHC6EPJuc5xRJ0jUI7lIcYris1vQJWxXn9HpG87CINtSWGqqEzKpJMPfPgEmqRIRJLrMePlqM5lScajKxuVDCpBbKTOBVnK2sE2pCL2EEX1RDdUF8g28NSJbvopw/ghLB6xw6rJ60ojzu88I2ajO/Rs4SE6TtoZ7zIbdJ/VAFFwZR7DjUXQF2&jsn=1460&_nck=HllVxRCey1+2aVRDo41oQXhbegy63eH0PchVaGVs1k+All0//7FZXjBdldY0BurSMgyCC03+CC1D36/Gc+fK5NPxxfY0hvXODfVYF+eUaNwhIFFGE8OPX+06g1eKFe28MG68b2W3pjiAHC6EPJuc5xRJ0jUI7lIcYris1vQJWxXn9HpG87CINtSWGqqEzKpJMPfPgEmqRIRJLrMePlqM5lScajKxuVDCpBbKTOBVnK2sE2pCL2EEX1RDdUF8g28NSJbvopw/ghLB6xw6rJ60ojzu88I2ajO/Rs4SE6TtoZ7zIbdJ/VAFFwZR7DjUXQF2
got it back reinstalled it, and hooked up the battery, if I buy this INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader will I get any codes?
Amazon product
for a new TFI module, I will get the Motorcraft one
https://www.rockauto.com/en/moreinfo.php?pk=5434788&cc=1134010&pt=7172&jsn=1460&_nck=HllVxRCey1+2aVRDo41oQXhbegy63eH0PchVaGVs1k+All0//7FZXjBdldY0BurSMgyCC03+CC1D36/Gc+fK5NPxxfY0hvXODfVYF+eUaNwhIFFGE8OPX+06g1eKFe28MG68b2W3pjiAHC6EPJuc5xRJ0jUI7lIcYris1vQJWxXn9HpG87CINtSWGqqEzKpJMPfPgEmqRIRJLrMePlqM5lScajKxuVDCpBbKTOBVnK2sE2pCL2EEX1RDdUF8g28NSJbvopw/ghLB6xw6rJ60ojzu88I2ajO/Rs4SE6TtoZ7zIbdJ/VAFFwZR7DjUXQF2&jsn=1460&_nck=HllVxRCey1+2aVRDo41oQXhbegy63eH0PchVaGVs1k+All0//7FZXjBdldY0BurSMgyCC03+CC1D36/Gc+fK5NPxxfY0hvXODfVYF+eUaNwhIFFGE8OPX+06g1eKFe28MG68b2W3pjiAHC6EPJuc5xRJ0jUI7lIcYris1vQJWxXn9HpG87CINtSWGqqEzKpJMPfPgEmqRIRJLrMePlqM5lScajKxuVDCpBbKTOBVnK2sE2pCL2EEX1RDdUF8g28NSJbvopw/ghLB6xw6rJ60ojzu88I2ajO/Rs4SE6TtoZ7zIbdJ/VAFFwZR7DjUXQF2
Attachments
Last edited: