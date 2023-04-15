Engine 1991 Foxbody 5.0 LX Coupe cranks and no start.

I hooked up a fuel pressure gauge to the Schrader valve, and with the key on I got 42 PSI so it's getting fuel. I pulled a sparkplug out and it's clean not fuel fouled. I checked the screaming Deamon coil for spark with a spark tester and got no spark, how many ohms should I get from the coil with it just sitting there all unplugged? maybe I need a new one? as well as the TFI module what do you guys think? also, my water pump is leaking through the weep hole on the pump was looking at this https://www.rockauto.com/en/moreinf...nfo.php?pk=948840&cc=1134010&pt=2208&jsn=1573 what do you think of gates water pumps? also since I had my battery disconnected for like 4 weeks while I waited to get my Ecu back from EcuExchange.
got it back reinstalled it, and hooked up the battery, if I buy this INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader will I get any codes?
for a new TFI module, I will get the Motorcraft one
for a new TFI module, I will get the Motorcraft one
 

You need to run down through the cranks but but no start checklist here:

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
stangnet.com

As for the water pump why not just get a Motorcraft one as they tend to have the least amount of problems:

 
Might be your black ecu ground connector "green in pic" ?? Mine was running fine I moved a couple wires close to it to secure to fenderwell n no spark or injector pulse?... I pushed it together n it moved so little I wasn't sure it moved at all, hit key n it started right up. This is pic is an SVO so yours may be in a diff place ??
 

Might be your black ecu ground connector "green in pic" ?? Mine was running fine I moved a couple wires close to it to secure to fenderwell n no spark or injector pulse?... I pushed it together n it moved so little I wasn't sure it moved at all, hit key n it started right up. This is pic is an SVO so yours may be in a diff place ??
thanks for that info I'll check my ecu ground connector.
 
I did the injector test and it pulsed while cranking it over, does that mean the PIP is ok in the distributor? I had a brand new distributor installed like 2 years years ago, I think the TFI module is at fault because they never put my old Motorcraft TFI back on just the one that came on with the new distributor.
 
