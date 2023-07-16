93 2.3L AOD Factory Idle RPM?

Hey Guys.

Anyone know what the Factory Idle is on a 93 Non Turbo with an AOD? After start up, if I let it sit for about 10 mins, it will settle around 650 rpms. Also the same when I'm on the road and come to a stop, but sometimes it will dip down to about 550, then settle at 650.

I bought it about 1,000 miles ago, and it's always been there. 650 could possibly be the Idle, but just doesn't seem right.

I also have an 87 2.3L Manual, and the Factory on that is 850. The only major difference with the Engines, is the 93 has the Dual Coil Packs, with 8 Spark Plugs, so that could be the reason for a lower 650 if that is correct Factory setting. No real knowledge on that, just guessing.

Starts up with no hesitation. Not noticing any hesitation or lack of power or acceleration when driving. I have seen every other spec for these cars in manuals, and charts from LMR and elsewhere, but nothing on the Factory Idle.

I did a lookaround any didn't see any loose or disconnected lines. Any stock 93s out there? What is your Idle?


Appreciate any info.
 

There is usually an emmissions decal under the hood. This info is printed on it. It may have been removed however

This is 1987 for example. 675-715 for idle with an automatic.

I can’t find 1993
But I would imagine it’s not much different for idle. Keep in mind, the caps in these tachs are old so they aren’t as accurate as when new
068316A9-B2B3-488A-8ED1-E23E1D0BA454.jpeg
 
Really appreciate you posting this. I checked underneath the hood and didn't see one, but I as you stated, it's close, so that puts me alot more at ease. I due wonder when they went to the Dual Coil Packs, and if it's only on the Automatic?

Secondly, since the base on my 87 Manual is 850, if this 87 AOD has a single coil pack, then the Manual vs AOD difference must be the major factor.
 
Dual coil packs was 91-93 For the mustang 2.3L. It was a wasted spark style ignition, where the 2nd plug would fire on the exhaust stroke.


The rpm difference really just depends on the tran. The auto cars idle lower in gear. Even the v8 cars are spec this way
 
Ah okay, thanks for clarifying both points. I guess I've gotten used to the higher Idle, so naturally figured something was off.

Were they added to the Manuals as well in 91-93?
 
