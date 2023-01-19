Hello. My name is Jay. I'm new here to the forum. What I actually have is a 93 5.0ho 5 speed with A9L computer, and I put it into a 1968 f100 Ford ranger. I used a Ron Francis conversion harness and an EZ wire harness to integrate everything as seamlessly as possible. I have a 3g alternator, serpentine belt drive, air-conditioning, cruise control, electric windows, locks, and remote start. I made it as modern as I could while still looking factory. My problem is that it still starts like the old 2bbl carb with manual choke that it used to have. It has no hesitation once it's warmed up and running, but where as I should be able to just push the button and it whirl over and start it does not. It takes several times of cranking, hitting, and then it starts and sputters for a bit. My tps is set to .97 volts, timing is 14 degrees btdc, idle is about 750, I'm not sure the size of the throttle body but the air intake tube is 3 inches. It currently has an open air filter with a homemade box around it. I do want to come up with a better system for that. It has 22lb explorer injectors, but it also doesn't get the gas mileage that it got before the injection swap either. With the old 2 bbl I got 20 mpg at 55mph, now I get about 12, I did the swap for better mileage and better reliability. This is my daily. Does anyone have any suggestions? If you need more info just let me know. I tried to think of everything. Thank you.