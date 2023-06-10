94 GT HCI: Won't find /hold idle when Warm to Temp

Hi Guys.

94 GT Vert here. Car ran great with 100% stock set up.

Build
  • HCI Trick Flow Top End with Stage 1 Cam, 170 TW Heads, Street Burner Intake,
  • BBK shorties
  • OH H pipe
  • Magnaflow cat back.
  • Precision Stall 2800-3000 installed on the AODE.
  • Ted Jenkins @ Tuning Innovations tune with SCT Chip.

The issue I am having is the car with start, find idle in park and all gears, drive great up until the point I turn it off. Once I go to restart it, it will start and idle will bounce to 2k and maybe hunt for a few seconds before stalling. Sometimes I have gotten luckly to feather the gas for 20-30 secs around 2k rpm and it finds itself to idle.

It ONLY happens when warm. Once I let it sit for 30 mins it then fires back up and finds idle just fine.

Here is what is different on this build besides above.
  • Emissions (EGR) delete
  • MSD distributor (replaced Remanuf)
  • MAF 75mm 24#
  • 24# injectors
  • 255 Fuel pump
  • New alternator
  • New Battery

Here is what I have done:

  • Updated Chip to accommodate High stall converter increasing idle
  • Base Idle Reset (in gear parked idles 850-950 consistently, In park right at hair under 1k.
  • Replaced ECT Sensor
  • Replaced IAC Sensor
  • TPS checked in range of 1.0
  • Ran codes with only ones popping relating the EGR

What could it be
  • I have read it could be IAT or other sensors but if car ran well before?
  • Maybe MAF is :poo:ty but runs great all other times.
  • PIP sensor or Distrib? However runs well when cold started
  • TFI module? Read that it can get hot and malfunction during heatsoak


What do you guys think?
 

