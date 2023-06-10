94 GT HCI: Won't find /hold idle when Warm to Temp

Hi Guys.
94 GT Vert here. Car ran great with 100% stock set up.
Build
- HCI Trick Flow Top End with Stage 1 Cam, 170 TW Heads, Street Burner Intake,
- BBK shorties
- OH H pipe
- Magnaflow cat back.
- Precision Stall 2800-3000 installed on the AODE.
- Ted Jenkins @ Tuning Innovations tune with SCT Chip.
The issue I am having is the car with start, find idle in park and all gears, drive great up until the point I turn it off. Once I go to restart it, it will start and idle will bounce to 2k and maybe hunt for a few seconds before stalling. Sometimes I have gotten luckly to feather the gas for 20-30 secs around 2k rpm and it finds itself to idle.
It ONLY happens when warm. Once I let it sit for 30 mins it then fires back up and finds idle just fine.
Here is what is different on this build besides above.
- Emissions (EGR) delete
- MSD distributor (replaced Remanuf)
- MAF 75mm 24#
- 24# injectors
- 255 Fuel pump
- New alternator
- New Battery
Here is what I have done:
- Updated Chip to accommodate High stall converter increasing idle
- Base Idle Reset (in gear parked idles 850-950 consistently, In park right at hair under 1k.
- Replaced ECT Sensor
- Replaced IAC Sensor
- TPS checked in range of 1.0
- Ran codes with only ones popping relating the EGR
What could it be
- I have read it could be IAT or other sensors but if car ran well before?
- Maybe MAF is ty but runs great all other times.
- PIP sensor or Distrib? However runs well when cold started
- TFI module? Read that it can get hot and malfunction during heatsoak
What do you guys think?