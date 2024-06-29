95 GT Convertible fuel system

Jun 28, 2024
Kansas
What's up everyone!
Got a pretty straight forward question.
I have 95 GT 5.0 convertible 5 speed, I would to start with upgrading the fuel system, New high preasure stealth fuel pump, 29lb injectors, keeping the stock fuel rails for now. (fuel tank was full of crap)

So, the question, will I need to do a tune on it before it will run?
I'm going to pick up a Terminator X, but I want to start before it gets here and not lose use of the car.
Also, there have been mods done to the engine, cam, Edelbrock throttle body, cold air intake,2.5 in exhaust but there are no records of exactly what was done
 

I would leave the OEM 19 lb injectors installed at least until the Termi arrived.

You gain absolutely nothing with the larger injector and are very likely to run rich with the OEM ECU.

As for the fuel pump, swap away. The only downside really, is more fuel cycles back to the tank. :shrug:
 
