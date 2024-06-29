95 GT Convertible fuel system

Performance_nube
What's up everyone!
Got a pretty straight forward question.
I have 95 GT 5.0 convertible 5 speed, I would to start with upgrading the fuel system, New high preasure stealth fuel pump, 29lb injectors, keeping the stock fuel rails for now. (fuel tank was full of crap)
So, the question, will I need to do a tune on it before it will run?
I'm going to pick up a Terminator X, but I want to start before it gets here and not lose use of the car.
Also, there have been mods done to the engine, cam, Edelbrock throttle body, cold air intake,2.5 in exhaust but there are no records of exactly what was done
