95 mustang gt pleeease help no power to fuel pump

Okay so I got a 95 mustang gt 5.0 convertible automatic I’m not very mechanically inclined I’m learning as I go and today my worst nightmare came true my car wouldn’t start and I checked to see if I had spark and I do I had just put a brand new fuel pump in the tank hoping it would fix it but nope so I came to find out with a multimeter that there’s no power at the fuel pump where the heck do I go from there I was thinking it was the relay but some people say that it’s in the ccrm others say it’s in the fender and one person told me it was next to the ecu on the passenger side interior I need someone who can really dumb it down for me to either tell me what I should check or if it can even be a wiring problem(hoping it’s not) also I forgot to mention I put starter spray in the throttle body and it starts but dies off as soon as it burns the starting fluid any help would be greatly appreciated as I don’t have the money to take it to a mechanic besides I’d rather learn myself