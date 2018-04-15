95 mustang gt pleeease help no power to fuel pump

Okay so I got a 95 mustang gt 5.0 convertible automatic I’m not very mechanically inclined I’m learning as I go and today my worst nightmare came true my car wouldn’t start and I checked to see if I had spark and I do I had just put a brand new fuel pump in the tank hoping it would fix it but nope so I came to find out with a multimeter that there’s no power at the fuel pump where the heck do I go from there I was thinking it was the relay but some people say that it’s in the ccrm others say it’s in the fender and one person told me it was next to the ecu on the passenger side interior I need someone who can really dumb it down for me to either tell me what I should check or if it can even be a wiring problem(hoping it’s not) also I forgot to mention I put starter spray in the throttle body and it starts but dies off as soon as it burns the starting fluid any help would be greatly appreciated as I don’t have the money to take it to a mechanic besides I’d rather learn myself
 

Go to the 5.0 tech forums, there you will find, oh crap, I just post a link.
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...start-checklist-fuel-injected-mustangs.787471
You need to read through it to make sure you have an understanding and the tools on hand to diagnose your problem, there are some differences in the 94-5 electronics but they are highlighted, if you need to ask anything specific post on this thread and we will help.
 
The fuel pump relay is in the CCRM for sure on the '95. The link posted above will help you troubleshoot.
Skip down to sections 3 & 4, that's where you are with your troubleshooting.
4B is not for our cars, the fuel pump relay is in the CCRM.
Check the inertia-switch and fuses. If it's not one of those things, you're into a relay or wiring problem where you'll need to do some more investigation.
You seem like you can already handle a multimeter, so you won't find it that bad at all. :)
 
karthief said:
Go to the 5.0 tech forums, there you will find, oh crap, I just post a link.
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...start-checklist-fuel-injected-mustangs.787471
You need to read through it to make sure you have an understanding and the tools on hand to diagnose your problem, there are some differences in the 94-5 electronics but they are highlighted, if you need to ask anything specific post on this thread and we will help.
On step number 3, for the fuel pump test jumper. It says to jump from the ground to the live wired, do I just jump it with any old wired? Or with what do I jump it with?
 
Might also be related to the distributor ignition control module. If your car stalls the lack of a pulse from this turns off the pump. If it is malfunctioning, it may not be turning the pump on.

As noted previously there is a fuel pump relay and a inertia switch in the trunk which also needs to be checked.
 
General karthief said:
Go to the 5.0 tech forums, there you will find, oh crap, I just post a link.
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...start-checklist-fuel-injected-mustangs.787471
You need to read through it to make sure you have an understanding and the tools on hand to diagnose your problem, there are some differences in the 94-5 electronics but they are highlighted, if you need to ask anything specific post on this thread and we will help.
Ok so I haven’t had time to really mess with the car but today I checked everything I did before twice the fuses there’s a new ccrm everything on the ignition side of things is good I also took the gas tank down and hooked a battery pack to the fuel pump directly and the sucker started priming building that fuel pressure so my problem is where the hell do I go from there I’m thinking it’s a bad ground or something I just can’t seem to find the ground for the fuel pump or am I missing something? I’m so close to the problem and it’s really frustrating I’ve also read that the pickup sensor in the distributor might cause the lack of power in the fuel pump any thoughts on that? I am trying to avoid replacing that because you have to take the distributor out and I want to take no chances messing up the timing on the car
 
Ok it’s been a while I went over that checklist 1000 times and I finally got this sucker to fire up it was a ground wire that looked good no corrosion or anything but I took it off ran some fine sandpaper right where it bolts to and the ring on the wire and the bolt I did this to the main ground by the battery and the one to the computer It ran for about a week then started doing the same thing if anybody can help me with the ground wires I missed I’m sure there is more or what am I missing here I’m about ready to give up lol
 
Double check the ones you already cleaned. It is probably either one of them or a wire/connector which you moved when you were looking at your grounds. Unplug all the connectors one at a time and try to start it to see if one solves it.

Another possibility is the fuel pump relay inside the electrical box attached to the bracket which supports your coolant overflow tank. Might be worth picking up another one of those from the bone yard. If relay is intermittent it may cause problems like this. Relay inside box is not replaceable.

This has the fuel pump relay in it-
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/constant-control-relay-module.899442/

Also check the plug going into the distributor and distributor control module. This module can also cause similar problems because if the computer does not see the pulses from the distributor to indicate the engine is running it will not energize the fuel pump for safety reasons. Also good to pick up as a spare part at the bone yard.

Sometimes it is easier to swap out a part then try to diagnose it.

Good luck,
 
