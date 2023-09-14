95 to 98 Cobra Rear Axle assembly swap

zenboy99
Hey everyone,
I recently bought a 98 Cobra in great condition. It has 3.73 rear gears in it, but I'd like something more. I currently have my 95 sitting in the garage that I'm selling, but it has an Eaton Posi with Strange axles and 4.30 gears. I figured it would be easier to just swap over the whole axle assembly instead of putting new gears and differential in. Everything should fit up correctly right?
Thanks
