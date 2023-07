While this is 13 years later than the original poster, my '96 Mustan Cobra power seat switch stopped working in 1 of the directions. Disassembled the switch and everything looked fine. Cleaned. Same problem. Volt meter read inconsistently. Hmm, after looking at prices and availability for parts in 2023 online and local junkyards, I was measuring to model a 3D replacement built from two DPDT switches (because that's all the joystick/switch is).,,,and I happened to tip the part over and gravity pulled out of the corner contact pins out. It likely was manufactured with a subtle defect. So, if your switch is mysterious broken, carefully examine the pins. For the solve, used some flux and solder to bond the pin to the right area and then the volt meter read consistently. Good for another 27 years.FYI, if your seat is stuck in one direction making it difficult to access the bolts for removal, and the joystick won't move it in the opposite direction, and you have access to the harness, you can reverse the polarity on the seat "input" connector and use the "good" direction to move the seat for access.