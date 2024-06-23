Bigred98
- Feb 7, 2024
- 1
- 0
- 1
Hey guys ,need some help.been fighting this problem for a while.Driving to work ,car shuts off,restarts,runs for a couple minutes then dies again.long story short,replaced fuel pump.starts then dies again,replaced fuel filter,fuel regulator,still same.Now this all happened over the course of 2 years,just trying stuff.replaced fuel pump,tps,alternator, cam and crank sensors.Cleaned maf,iac,changed plugs.now,found out ceramic ballast resistor was shot.car started and ran fine ,stayed running,shut off multiple times,fired right back up.Let sit over night,crank no start.I have fuel,fuel pressure ,its at spec.I have spark,I have power at injectors.I don't think they are being fired.car will start with starting fluid,then die.I went thru all grounds,and cleaned to bare metal.all fuses are good.I have no codes,at all.check engine light comes on with key,goes out while cranking.Pats,lights up ,goes out while cranking.I am at a loss,last thing I replaced was the coolant temp sensor. It,starts for a split second ,and dies.Any help would be great.I want to drive my car again!. 98 gt.with a 98 cobra engine.car ran great for 2 years,till fuel pump went out.