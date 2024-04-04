99/01 Cobra cluster in GT

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
41,641
17,249
224
Massachusetts
#1
Perhaps someone on here might be able to help me brainstorm through this. This is something i've wanted to do for a long time, but perhaps it's just not achievable in the manner I want.

My Goal is to retrofit a 99/01 Cobra cluster into my GT, and have it fully functional with the correct vehicle mileage and correct speedometer calibration. Now, there are two ways to do this but neither one solves both problems simultaneously. Each method only fixes one of the two issues I need to solve.

Method #1) Swap the circuit board. That takes care of the issue with PATS programming and the odometer, but it fails to correct the speedo discrepancy as the board is still a GT board outputting values based on the 150MPH speedometer. Your odometer should still be correct however, as it's taking the VSS input and interpreting it correctly, it's just not scaled to sweep the speedometer right to account for the different speedometer value spacing. The speedo will show you slightly faster than you are really going. (EDIT: I do plan to try this and confirm the speedometer is in fact not correct and sweeping like it's the 150MPH face)

Method #2) Programming. Before you had to go to Ford for this. Now you can use Forscan and do it yourself. You are just performing PATS programming which is a service function in Forscan. 15 mins and it's done. Now, i've seen folks do this with Mach 1 and Bullitt clusters successfully. I have yet to confirm it can be done with the Cobra cluster. Also, this does not correct the odometer. You are stuck with whatever mileage the cluster had before.

There are some wiring differences as well to pay attention to. Next post.
 

#2
The main wiring difference i've seen between 99-00 clusters and 01-04 clusters is Ford put the defrost circuit into the 01-04 clusters. When you hit the button, it sends a signal to the cluster which then outputs on a different wire to activate the relay. This is not present on the 99-00 clusters. SO, if you mix the generations up, it may cause an issue with popping fuses or having the defroster be on 24/7 even with car off.

I think this issue is a concern for 01-04 owners installing a 99 cluster. I beleive the pins on the board are a ground which shorts it out and causes the relay to be active. 99-00 owners can likely use 01 (or maybe even 03/04 cobra clusters) without issue.

But i think a good rule of thumb to use is for 99-00 GT owners to seek out a 1999 cobra cluster, and for 01-04 owners to use an '01 Cobra cluster. This ensure the defrost wiring is fully compatible with the cluster.

How can you tell the difference between the '99 and '01 cobra cluster? Well the warning lights. Specifically the far right light. On 99/00 cars, it says LOW COOLANT. On the 01-04 cars, Ford changed it to CHECK GAS CAP. So this is what you will want to pay attention to to identify the year of the 99/01 cluster as they are not the same.

I actually don't know what triggers the "check gas cap" indicator light, so I assume this will not be functional in 99-00 cars. More reason to just get the correct cluster for your year span.


99-00 Cluster wiring
1712246591173.png



01-04 Cluster wiring: Pin 8 & 9 on right plug are the added defrost logic, and pin 17 on left is deleted for the low coolant

1712246607011.png
 
#3
So that’s where I am right now. I’m going to try out the easiest thing and just swap my GT board over. This should get me up and running with least amount of risk in terms of "bricking" the car. I am curious to try and see how speedometer calibration is done in the cluster. I actually don't think the descrepancy will manifest itself until much higher speeds. It looks like 80MPH is at the 12 o'clock position in a GT cluster, and the Cobra has 85MPH there. So 5MPH discrepancy at 80 isn't bad. However i'm the type of person that needs it to be correct.

The odometer should be correct because like i said, it's not a tire calibration that needs to be done. VSS is still taking the signal and interpreting it the same. It's just how the cluster is outputting the visual representation on the cluster that may be the issue.

Also, this is an '01 cluster. It will bother me not having the proper low coolant light for my '00 GT so i'll likely flip this back on ebay and track down a '99 cluster.

That's where I am. I'll fiddle with this as I have time as its not a high priority project.

1712246640262.png
 
