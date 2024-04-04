99/01 Cobra cluster in GT

Perhaps someone on here might be able to help me brainstorm through this. This is something i've wanted to do for a long time, but perhaps it's just not achievable in the manner I want.



My Goal is to retrofit a 99/01 Cobra cluster into my GT, and have it fully functional with the correct vehicle mileage and correct speedometer calibration. Now, there are two ways to do this but neither one solves both problems simultaneously. Each method only fixes one of the two issues I need to solve.



Method #1) Swap the circuit board. That takes care of the issue with PATS programming and the odometer, but it fails to correct the speedo discrepancy as the board is still a GT board outputting values based on the 150MPH speedometer. Your odometer should still be correct however, as it's taking the VSS input and interpreting it correctly, it's just not scaled to sweep the speedometer right to account for the different speedometer value spacing. The speedo will show you slightly faster than you are really going. (EDIT: I do plan to try this and confirm the speedometer is in fact not correct and sweeping like it's the 150MPH face)



Method #2) Programming. Before you had to go to Ford for this. Now you can use Forscan and do it yourself. You are just performing PATS programming which is a service function in Forscan. 15 mins and it's done. Now, i've seen folks do this with Mach 1 and Bullitt clusters successfully. I have yet to confirm it can be done with the Cobra cluster. Also, this does not correct the odometer. You are stuck with whatever mileage the cluster had before.



There are some wiring differences as well to pay attention to. Next post.