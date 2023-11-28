Programming 99-04 Mustang Keys using Forscan

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
41,196
16,762
224
Massachusetts
#1
Figure this might be of some use to someone down the road. Recently did this on my car.

As is quite common, I only received one working key when I bought my car. I wanted a 2nd and the only way to do this was to either go the dealer, or call a locksmith, or disable PATS. I've been using Forscan for quite some time, and it's pretty good when it comes to programming modules and such on later Fords. I saw it will do PATS programming and gave it a shot.


For Keys, i recommend purchasing high quality keys. Strattec is the only licensed manufacturer for Ford-branded keys. Part number 597602. LMR sells them for about $40 each key, but if you look around you can find other retailers selling for cheaper. I bought two for $17 each from a seller on ebay.

Got them cut locally. Home Depot and bit retailers wouldn't do it for me. Had to find a local locksmith to do it, but it was about $3 a key to cut.


After that, i booted up Forscan. Entire process took 15 mins. You'll need the software from www.forscan.org, a laptop and a decide to connect your laptop to the vehicle either through USB, Wifi or bluetooth. You will also need to apply for the extended license, which is free if you get the 2 month trial license (which you can renew multiple times). Really my total cost for this was my OBD2 to wifi adapter, which i've had for years.

After connecting, you simply go to service procedures and run the PATS programming procedure. Pretty easy. One thing to note is that you NEED 2 keys physically present to erase and program new keys. The procedure will erase and program a minimum of 2 keys.

Here's a video showing the process.

View: https://youtu.be/IExCLyy80FE?si=Ic6b7J9qhhXgnQpc
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Once you have 2 programmed keys, you can easily program a 3rd (up to 8 total keys) using the procedure outlined in the owners manual. This procedure is also in the above video near the end.

1701204624002.png

1701204636159.png

1701204649915.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Electrical 2008 GT Automatic to Manual Swap - No Crank
Replies
2
Views
1K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
101
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
S
PATS programming [FORScan]
Replies
2
Views
5K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
spopa
S
T
Nissan V8 Swapping a 1996 SN95 Mustang. Have I lost my mind?
Replies
31
Views
3K
Other Auto Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu