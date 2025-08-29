A/C Compressor Reliability with Supercharger Setup – Need Advice

I’ve got a 2015 Mustang GT running a supercharger setup (Paxton 2200SL). The issue is my A/C compressor just failed, and I’m trying to figure out the best long-term fix. I know that to get it working again I’ll need a new compressor, condenser, lines, and then to evacuate/recharge the system.



What I’m stuck on is this:



If I replace it with another stock-style compressor, will it just fail again because of the added power/torque from the blower running on the same accessory drive?



Or is there a stronger aftermarket option (like the Ford Performance M-8600-M50AC or another setup) that holds up better under high horsepower applications?





Basically, I’m trying to avoid doing all the labor/evacuation/recharge just to have the stock unit grenade again. Anyone here running big power with A/C—how did you set yours up, and is stock reliable enough, or do I need to go another route?



Thanks in advance!