A/C Compressor Reliability with Supercharger Setup – Need Advice

T

ThotTrap

New Member
Aug 21, 2025
2
0
1
Oklahoma
#1
I’ve got a 2015 Mustang GT running a supercharger setup (Paxton 2200SL). The issue is my A/C compressor just failed, and I’m trying to figure out the best long-term fix. I know that to get it working again I’ll need a new compressor, condenser, lines, and then to evacuate/recharge the system.

What I’m stuck on is this:

If I replace it with another stock-style compressor, will it just fail again because of the added power/torque from the blower running on the same accessory drive?

Or is there a stronger aftermarket option (like the Ford Performance M-8600-M50AC or another setup) that holds up better under high horsepower applications?


Basically, I’m trying to avoid doing all the labor/evacuation/recharge just to have the stock unit grenade again. Anyone here running big power with A/C—how did you set yours up, and is stock reliable enough, or do I need to go another route?

Thanks in advance!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Service Fluid Recommendations for 2015 Paxton Supercharged GT
Replies
0
Views
30
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
ThotTrap
T
K
TKX Transmission Shifting Problem
Replies
17
Views
474
Other Auto Tech
KWC156
K
B
2001 roush stage 3 - sat for 5 years
Replies
0
Views
32
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Brando_05
B
Kid wita 5oh
Forced Induction Normal intake temps for supercharger??
Replies
2
Views
591
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kid wita 5oh
Kid wita 5oh
Ryu
Engine Throwing codes 94, 33, 34, 44, and sporadic engine shutoff.
Replies
11
Views
532
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu