Service Fluid Recommendations for 2015 Paxton Supercharged GT

Hey everyone, new here . I’ve got a 2015 Mustang GT that’s Paxton Novi 2200 supercharged, and I want to make sure I’m staying on top of the right maintenance schedule and using the best fluids for this setup.
I’m looking for recommendations (brand, weight, type, service interval, etc.) on:
Thanks in advance!
- Engine oil & filter
- Transmission fluid (6R80 Automatic)
- Coolant
- Differential fluid
- Any other fluids/parts worth keeping an eye on (catch cans, brake fluid, cabin filter, etc.)
