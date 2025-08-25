Service Fluid Recommendations for 2015 Paxton Supercharged GT

ThotTrap

Aug 21, 2025
Oklahoma
Hey everyone, new here . I’ve got a 2015 Mustang GT that’s Paxton Novi 2200 supercharged, and I want to make sure I’m staying on top of the right maintenance schedule and using the best fluids for this setup.
I’m looking for recommendations (brand, weight, type, service interval, etc.) on:

  • Engine oil & filter
  • Transmission fluid (6R80 Automatic)
  • Coolant
  • Differential fluid
  • Any other fluids/parts worth keeping an eye on (catch cans, brake fluid, cabin filter, etc.)
I’d really appreciate input from people who have experience with boosted Coyotes. I just want to make sure I’m not missing anything and that the car is getting the care it needs to stay reliable.
Thanks in advance!
 

