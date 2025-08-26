For the last 5 years the AC on my 86 Saleen has worked flawlessly. It is still R12. Beginning of this summer, flawless. The last 2-3 weeks it will run for the first 5-10 min then shut off. Sometimes cycling it on and off will get it to kick on for a few more minutes but then it shuts off again. I do not think it is low on refrigerant because it will get down below 40 in the first 5-10 min. I replaced the low pressure switch on top of the drier but that did not make a difference. Where are the relays located on an 86? I think those are my next things to look into. According to the factory shop manual there is a AC delay relay and a WOT relay but they do not tell you where those are located. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks