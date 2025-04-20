Family member 1989 GT- Backstory and updates

This'll serve as my intro thread and my not-a-build thread. This here is the 1989 GT my grandfather bought used on July 22, 1993 from Red Holman Pontiac in Westland, Michigan. This picture is from October of '93 with my mom and dad driving the car. They borrowed it for a wedding. Fun fact- this is the same day my dad got the call he was getting into the Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne.
91131370_2780425935368863_4252174651339309056_n (1).webp


The original owner, Kelly, actually still lives down the street! She came by Halloween night of 1993 and asked Pap, who was handing out candy, if he got the car at Red Holman. She told me his immediate response was, "Are you Kelly (last name)?" More on that later.

Over the next ten years, Pap tinkered here and there with it. Hand painted the Mustang GT lettering (visible in the picture), put a Hurst short throw in it, 65mm TB, made his own subframe connectors, took the mufflers off, aftermarket clutch (I think flywheel too but I can't remember) and 275s on the ass end.

I was born August off '99 and some of my earliest memories are riding in it because he'd let dad bring it home and "detail" (Using dawn dish soap- I've grumbled at dad over it, but he was broke so this was Pap throwing him a bone) it for some cash. For the most part, it was used as a decent little runaround car. I don't think he drove it to work often, but he put 30,000 miles on it, since he got it with 60k and it had 90k or so when I started driving it. Dad accounted for some of those, since after Pap retired in 2005, dad drove it more than he did- mainly, if I remember right, if I wanted to go for a spin in it. But from what I remember, between 2006 and about 2009, it mostly sat. We had it in our garage between summer of 09 and spring of 2010, and then it sat some more.

Here's how and where it sat in 2011. Yes, the Chevelle is still in the family. No, it doesn't sit under the carport anymore. Yes, it's a legit SS396 car but completely non-numbers at this point. I took these pictures when I was 12 years old.
SAM_0510.webp

SAM_0512.webp



It wasn't broken down or anything, we just didn't use it. Gramma got diagnosed with lung cancer, and after retirement, Pap really had little motivation to do anything with *any* of his cars. So it sat, as did the Chevelle (it had a bad starter at the time).

Gramma passed in 2013, and afterwards, I gently started suggesting we get the Chevelle going again. I don't remember *why* the Mustang seemed to slip past my attention, since I did love the car as a kid, but it's probably because it was, apart from one other car, the toy I had the most time in. It wasn't as 'new' to me.

Well, in the effort of trying to get the Chevelle started one day, we pulled the Mustang out and I gave it a bath- *still* using dish soap. You suck, 14-15 year old me! The Chevelle did not start that day, by the way, so we pushed it back and I washed both of them.

462748279_8334379066640161_3130954620563509039_n.webp

462747688_8334379073306827_2885797743406233121_n.webp


Bonus picture of the Chevelle. That's Pappaw on the deck.
462627226_8334379056640162_4017875515370445582_n.webp


After I washed them, he gave me a ride home in it. Now, between the combination of it being his father in law's car and me being a child, dad never *really* beat on the car too much. I say this to point out what happened next sorta... it was a religious experience. Pap executed a 1-2 shift that was so violent it sorta threw me around in the seat. I looked at him and told him I didn't remember it being that violent. His response? A cheeky "That's 'cause your daddy don't know how to drive it!"

And so, every time I cut his grass that summer, my reward would be a ride home in the car. The next year, it continued, and I shot a video of it, too.


It came back to mom and dad's that summer, too, and we took it to a couple of car shows (nobody cared as Foxbodys were seemingly still seen as 'just another old Mustang' and it looked a little rougher than it really was.
008.webp


We were going to take it to the Hines Drive cruise in 2015 but didn't. Because that morning, the battery and the hatch striker both gave up, and I'd recently had a nightmare that it caught on fire. Every sign was clear- it did not want to be driven that day.
398.webp

309.webp

That fall, Pap and I (mostly Pap) did a tuneup on it. Valve cover gaskets, upper intake gasket, cap, rotor, plugs, wires. This was actually the ONE time I remember being irked at him- he was 65 and his body wasn't in the shape it used to be. That, plus a desire to make memories, and me wanting to learn meant I told him to not work on it at all unless I was there. Well, he did give me my first truck, and the day I got it, he finished putting the car back together... by himself. I'd told him not to! Ah, he just wanted me to be able to focus on my new-to-me truck.
1745121082815.webp

2016 and 2017 were more of the same- driven here and there, nothing major. A cool sidestory is that in 2014 my dad leased an Edge, and as we were picking it up the salesman was telling us about this Phase III Stage III Roush they had. 700hp. He said it was ordered and the guy backed out. He also said 'come back in the summer and we'll let you take it for a spin!' Dad and I scoffed. Well, the summer of 2016, we go back for Dad to get an oil change and check into leasing an F-150, and I, being the little smartass I am, ask 'So what about that Roush?' I'm expecting him to laugh it off and go, "haha, funny!". No, he says, 'well, that one's gone but tell you what, go out on the lot and get the stock number off any Mustang you want and I'll get you and your dad the keys. So I found a Stage 2 Roush and we got to take it home. Dad played with it a little bit- spun the tires in front of our house. We took it to Pap. He gets in, and takes a right off his street. First stop sign, dumps the clutch. Second one, dumps it again. Third one (behind *our police station*) he spins em again, and one last time pulling into our driveway.
464336110_8408702332541167_4550726295979854863_n.webp

464295444_8408702335874500_2360940692670554468_n.webp


The funniest part? *He wasn't that impressed!* Now, granted, the judging criteria was a tad different, but he said his spun the tires better (and it does) and took me out to prove it like a week later. That was an awesome launch. 3500RPM and side stepping the clutch. The rear tires were ancient by this point (more on that in a second) and went up in smoke pretty easy. He also correctly guessed just from how it felt the exact horsepower that Roush had. Yes, the 2016 is way faster and technically a 'better' car, but it's not nearly as fun, I'd say. And I've driven a couple of Coyote cars, so I speak from experience and bias.

It was in 2018 when I was finally tossed the keys- after we replaced the alternator (no 3G- he'd had a spare stocker he picked up way back in the day just in case he ever needed it) and replacing the headlights.
DSCF4802.webp

I'd also repainted the center caps. I actually need to re-do them again (or just buy new ones)
I beat the snot out of that car that summer, and it just... it didn't care. Not one bit. I think that was when I went from "this car's fun and I love it" to "This is the best damn car on Earth"

That year, we *did* get it to the Hines cruise.
IMG_20180826_083732590_HDR.webp


2019 is where the 'fun' started. It's 30 years old at this point, and been run a little hard. The clutch fork cover fell off (which was actually a good thing because it'd been rattling for literal years and drove me nuts. Pap always thought it was the throw out bearing so when it fell off and the noise stopped and the car still functioned I was as happy as a pig in... I don't know the site's rules on profanity so you can finish that), and the window motor on the passenger side went out. I also put a sound system in it, but my buddy who helped me wired it wrong. It sounded like crap- almost as bad as the radio that it had which was a stock Ford radio but not the right one- it didn't have a fader so the rear speakers did nothing. I did manage to at least Velcro the ashtray shut. Oh, one more side story here- We couldn't figure out why it sounded like crap, and fiddled with it before giving up at like 1 AM. I go to back out and I think 'Great, now the dash lights gave out.' I get halfway down the block before I have a 'eureka moment.' The lights didn't give out- I forgot to turn the headlights on.

It also got new tires on the back, because the old Kelly Chargers were date coded the first week of 1998. They were older than I am.
59495378_2153049044773225_7010122715747057664_n.webp


My memory is a bit hazy on 2020, but it started with the brand new passenger window motor stripping out, and ended with the rad leaking. I thought it was the lower hose and replaced that first, but no. Dad took this, it's our boxer, Ace.
3232.webp


The only other problem I remember is the fuel pump relay crapping out which of course was a super easy fix. Oh, and I had to do the ignition switch. Think I had to replace a couple of trim pieces, too- I broke a mirror cover somehow and I replaced the top piece of the center console so it'd latch.


2021 started with an SVE radiator, and was over by June when I thought a freeze plug was leaking. Oh, and the brand new headlights were already yellowing. I think that was on us- we reused the original backing plates and didn't seal the gaskets with silicon.
IMG_20210415_161951517.webp


IMG_20210415_190112129_HDR.webp



2022 was a bad year, all around. Pap passed away from lung cancer and I believe a heart attack on March 14th, at the age of 70. The last conversation I had with him was, of course, car related. He had a 383 stroker in the garage that had been long referred to as "the 350" so I asked for clarification. He sounded better than he had in a while- one last burst of energy, because not five minutes later, he'd passed away. I miss him every day. I got this car and the '68 Camaro, my sister got the Chevelle, and my aunt got the Grand National. Yes, we're a spoiled family. My sister and I live in the house, now, hence why most of the recent pictures are in the same driveway.

I didn't work on the car at all that year. I washed it once, but that was it. Same for 2023.

2022:
IMG_20220524_175452837_HDR.webp



Part two up next.
 

In 2023, when I went to look for the 'leaking freeze plug' (more on that in a second) I found this instead. I still haven't fixed it.
img_20230829_122721833.webp




Finally, in 2024, a friend of my sister's offered to help me find my leak, and I found out that... it wasn't a freeze plug. It was just the heater hoses up by the core. Now, see, I'm not super mechanically inclined, and I'm also a pessimist. So I jumped straight to worst case scenario. It ended up being a fairly easy fix... that took me three tries. Because the first bypass still leaked a little, then I bought new hoses and tried to just replace them, but I think I damaged the core when I tried to flush the rest of the coolant out, so I bypassed them again and now it's fine.
IMG_20240210_145032673.webp

IMG_20240315_170024258 (1).webp


I was going to try to replace the t-stat, but both bolts are rounded (and I later verified it to be fine anyway) As soon as I shut the car off in the garage, no joke- the TFI crapped out. Replaced that, and also in the mean time had a friend of my aunt's help me sort out the radio so now it sounds good. Here's a photo of it with the Grand National.
IMG_20240420_153418687.webp


And at a cider mill with a vintage gas station
IMG_20240505_153733561.webp


The first hot day of the year, I learned a valuable lesson my way home from Baker's in Milford. They do a car show every Sunday.
441205368_7451029398308470_8365763897047697267_n (2).webp

Let's not pretend we don't know why that bag of ice is sitting against the distributor. *Apparently,* you're supposed to put thermal compound on TFIs. Something I was blissfully unaware of prior to this. Replaced it again, and it was fixed.

Then, in June, I put a wheel to the Oxford white for what is probably the very first time since 1989. I don't know if they wheeled em out at the plant or not.
IMG_20240606_164721928.webp

IMG_20240606_183608760.webp



It was *awesome* for no joke, 24 hours, until the 2nd new TFI crapped out on me. Now, I'd learned my lesson and did put paste on this one. I let the car sit for about a month, I think, before I fixed it again. (It's hard to remember- unfortunately, not long after this my aunt passed away on June 17th so I really don't remember anything I don't have pictures of.)
By July, it was back on the road, and thank goodness because I'd started a job at Ford on the 8th, at MAP, where my grandfather retired from and my Dad got his foot in the door. Oh, I also met the original owner that month. She flagged me down when I was taking off to go to the Telegraph cruise. She walked up and said "This used to be my car!" I spent about 15 minutes talking with her. Pap had told me she'd lived down the street, but I didn't know she still did. By a coincidence, I actually detailed her Jeep when she first bought it used at the Dodge dealership I was working at. She loved this car. She remembered where, when, and the mileage it had when she bought it. The only reason she got rid of it was because she had kids and couldn't get the carseat in and out easy and couldn't afford a 2nd car. She also said it had the red tape stripe and she had them take it off.
IMG_20240711_142326066.webp


Then on the 20th of July, the EGR hose started spraying. No biggie, cut the rotten section and run it (I know at some point I'll have to replace it but she's holding for now.)

For the months of August and September it actually got pressed into daily duty when the 545RFE transmission in my 04 Ram crapped out for the second time in the year and some change I'd had the truck. And the car was nearly flawless, except I had to replace the BAP sensor (it needed it for like 5 years but it finally got to the point where the car refused to idle when you first started it no matter what. It ran so much cleaner after I replaced it) and I had to swap the temp sending unit.

In October I had *enough* of the yellowed headlights and finally put a new pair in (and a new driver's corner lamp when I broke it trying to get the headlight studs out). I made sure to seal them properly.
IMG_20241026_114829320.webp


One other thing I did to it was for my birthday I got the cup holder console. Bye bye useless ashtray- many cigs were burned in this car by my whole family, but never again. Oh, you can see it has the earlier door handle bezels in it from like a 79-82. I'm not sure why Pap switched to them, but the originals are in the garage.
IMG_20241008_130804639_HDR.webp



2024 ended on a good note for the car. 2025 has seen a lot, and Part 3 covers that.
 
(I forgot to mention in part 1 Pap did put 3.55s in it but I can't seem to edit. Maybe because it hasn't been approved yet?)

Part three.

After ending 2024 on a good note, I had a good friend over who paints for a living, and we discussed redoing the quarter glass. So, I set to work. Driver's side came out easy. I realized later it'd been replaced since you can see those circle seals and also there was broken glass in there. I asked Kelly (Original owner) and she said she never knew of it being broken and Pap never mentioned it. Kelly did say she 2nd party leased it to try to make payments on it and we're guessing that's when it happened.
IMG_20250228_152937075 (1).webp


Passenger side... uhh...
3b793845-f18d-4933-8c6b-2a7d5b3b3ed4 (1).webp


Thankfully, I found one on Marketplace the next day- and it was in vastly better shape than mine was to begin with!

With the glass off with my buddy, I set my sights on doing a bunch of minor stuff. I replaced the hatch seal, adjusted the hatch to shut better, replaced the gauge cluster lens, and put my grandfather's old radar back in it for looks
IMG_20250308_162706999 (1).webp

(I've moved the radar a bit since this as you'll see) (I also forgot to mention I replaced the dash vents when the dealership another friend works at got an 87 or 88 vert traded in for $500. Yes, in 2024, some goofus let a dealership give him $500 for a running driving GT vert.)
IMG_20250308_172219459.webp


Then as the weather got nice, I redid the b pillar black out (and touched up the quarter window surround on the inside)
IMG_20250310_170612943.webp


I also repainted the wiper arms and the cowl grille (and of course cleaned up under it and cleared the drains)
IMG_20250310_170543261.webp


Then, not content with it, I and my buddy Jake (same one helped me get the dash vents) pulled the windshield trim. I ended up breaking the lowers AND the cowl grille so those got replaced. I also replaced the roof rail moldings. More on that later. And yes, I took care to clean up that surface rust and try to treat it.
IMG_20250318_193754066.webp


Somewhere in here, I replaced the door seals and broke the A pillar trim, which infuriated me until I found one on Facebook for $25 and solved the issue.

IMG_20250326_214417192.webp


I also ended up painting the passenger mirror (which I still need to replace- one of the studs is messed up from an incident that caused said mirror to kiss the carport pole) and the antenna and base.
IMG_20250330_170159513.webp


Finally, I got the quarter windows back and reinstalled. My paint buddy said "I hate you for this" as apparently filling them in- especially the driver's side- was a total PITA. Now, before anyone wants to say it- yes, I know they're supposed to have that character/detail line. I don't care enough. I told him if we can keep it, cool, if not, fair enough. They were so rough there really was no saving it. Smooth and black, it's good enough for me.
IMG_20250410_010043849_HDR.webp


Getting the panels back into place *sucked* and took hours.
IMG_20250411_011302580_HDR.webp


A word to the wise- DCR roof rails are either wrong full stop, or hit or miss. The driver's side is like 1/4 inch too short, and the passenger side, well...
IMG_20250411_145136243_HDR.webp


It took me *three* roof rail moldings before I cut it to a point where it's still to short but I can live with it. At some point I will find another pair of originals (because I'm dumb and tossed mine) and refinish those.

IMG_20250411_161919927_HDR.webp


But for now, it's done. I did also replace the belt moldings while I was at it. I know I should have done the weatherstripping but money has gotten tight again, so...
IMG_20250412_161806249_HDR.webp


You might notice the black scuff plate. The driver's side is correct smoke gray but it's actually screwed up because there's a metal clamp holding it down at the front. Yes, I aim to replace those at some point, too. I've tried flipping that belt tongue- no dice.
Finally, some pictures from Friday morning. Now, I sorta repainted the door frames, but half ass because I can't be bothered to do the run channel weatherstrip right now. I just brushed on some trim black. It'll look good until I finally do it right.
IMG_20250418_101942817.webp

IMG_20250418_104159651.webp


And finally, my current favorite picture of it.
Mustang 4-19-25.webp
 
#4
So, what's next? Well, right now I'm too focused on enjoying it. It's not perfect, but it's a blast. It does need front tires, badly, and the water pump has a slight leak. I need to coat the shock towers as they have surface rust, ditto that seam in the door jamb. I also need to fix that hole in the floor, and I'd like to do the mirrors at some point. I'd also like to pull the door moldings, straighten them out, and repaint them. It's got a couple exhaust leaks. Eventually, when this one dies, I'd like to do the 3G alternator upgrade. Yeah, they're never done, but I'm more than happy with it.
 
Forums
Menu