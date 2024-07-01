AC vacuum line in firewall

Bobburnett1954

Jul 1, 2024
Vacuum line that runs thru firewall to a canister behind glove was brittle and broke at firewall. Have a nice flexible one I got from a salvage yard. The problem is once I feed new vacuum line thru the firewall it hits something about a inch and a half inside the car. I can't see or feel where it's hitting. I tried rigid mechanics wire to see or feel once again nothing. Anyone out there gone thru this issue? I'm at my wits end. I hope I don't have to remove the dash. Help!!!
 

