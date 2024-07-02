Air conditioning not working

Piranahbite

Piranahbite

Jan 21, 2022
Hey guys, I have a 1987 Ford mustang 2.3 with a 5-speed, my air conditioning has never worked, this summer it's starting to bug me and I'm tired of my dad talking about how good it worked when his mom drove the car, I tried putting in r 134a, I know it's an r12 system but I'm desperate and I'm going to replace all the seals when I swap in my turbo motor, the issue I'm having is my air conditioning clutch won't engage, both terminals going to it are 12 volt ground what seems to be the issue? Also, would it be cheaper to go to a shop to have them fix this? Or would it be better to do on my own
 

