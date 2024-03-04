Location: Delran NJ

Fits: S550 EcoBoost Mustang



I have a USED Airaid MXP Cold Air Intake kit with dry conical filter. This is for an S550 ECOBOOST and according to Airaid will fit 2015-2020 EB.



Airaid Part # (450-326) or 453-326

CARB EO Number: D-609-19



Unit is clean, shows normal use, nothing is damaged (broken). The clear plexiglass cover does have spider webbing on the plastic surface (see images), but this is just normal wear and most likely can be polished out with plastic polish. The aluminum cover plate also shows normal wear and most likely could be buffed out if someone wants a shiny cover plate.



The dry conical filter is mounted inside of the air box and isn't damaged.



This comes in the original box, with instructions, and the Airaid decals have not been used (if that matters to someone).



Looking for local sale within a few miles of my location. Sorry will not travel 50+ miles or meet over State lines for transaction.



These retail new for $399-$486 on eBay.



Asking $330.00 SHIPPED to the US 48, insured w/tracking.



OR



$300.00 cash sale (pick up in NJ).



I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.