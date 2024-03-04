For Sale S550 Ford Performance Part # M-8291-FP / 2015-17 Radiator Cover

Cobra Jet NJ

Fits: 2015-2017 S550

This is a used “Ford Performance” radiator cover that will only fit the 2015-2017 S550 (GT, V6 or EB). It will NOT fit or work with the 2018+ redesign at all.

Ford Performance Part #: M-8291-FP

This was the same part used on the factory built S550 Cobra Jet Mustangs.

Part goes under the hood and replaces the blank factory panel.

Item does show minor wear from where hood prop is secured and the gray Ford Performance lettering is a little faded (see images), but those letters were actually like that when purchased (the paint used is not that thick). The lettering is embossed onto the plastic, so the lettering can be painted any color. Some S550 owners will even buy the exact fit white and red “Ford Performance" decal and place it over the embossed lettering.

Part is constructed of black ABS plastic and is very durable. Simple install.

This retails on most S550 vendor sites and eBay from $104-$144.

$90.00 Shipped to the US 48, insured w/tracking.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
IMG_4954.jpeg
IMG_4953.jpeg
 

