Fits: 1986 Mustang/Capri

Complete set of the original Ford Shop Manuals for 1986 Mustang/Capri (and applicable to other Ford's of the era).

(4) TOTAL BOOKS INCLUDED IN SALE

These show minor shelf wear to covers and binding, however there are no missing pages and no damages, writing, etc. to any of the pages in any of the manuals. Very well taken care of and also come from non-smoking environment if that matters to anyone.

Asking $115.00 shipped, insured with tracking to any of the US 48 States. These books aren't lightweight when packed for shipping.

If picked up in NJ, $80.00.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.

