Hello everyone, just a quick question since I cannot find any info out there on this. Does an AJE k member use stock geometry? I have a lowered 87 hatch that already has the aje k member and control arms on it and we were looking to convert to 96 front spindles that we had extra.
Also does anyone know if their control arms can have Steeda X2 ball joints pressed in?
Thank you!
