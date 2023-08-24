Fox Aje k member geometry

A

Aragon13

New Member
Aug 24, 2023
1
0
1
United States
#1
Hello everyone, just a quick question since I cannot find any info out there on this. Does an AJE k member use stock geometry? I have a lowered 87 hatch that already has the aje k member and control arms on it and we were looking to convert to 96 front spindles that we had extra.
Also does anyone know if their control arms can have Steeda X2 ball joints pressed in?
Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
It places the steering rack in the standard Fox location meaning 94-95 spindles are preferred. With 96+ spindles you’ll have to live with some bumpsteer issues as the tie rod and the tie rod mount on the spindle need to occupy the same space and since that’s impossible you will just have to deal with it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
For Sale 1986 Capstang (Part Capri & part Mustang) $12,000 Galena, Ohio
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
General karthief
General karthief
9
97 Mustang Gt Vert Body Roll
Replies
16
Views
969
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Bill95
B
A
Mod motor, 5lug, disc brake swap question
Replies
7
Views
930
Fox Engine Swaparoo
2000xp8
2000xp8
CAMTWO1070
New Member Looking to Share a Secret to a Better & Most Reliable Ford
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
Rdub6
OEM front control arms
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu