PonyGTrider
5 Year Member
-
- Feb 27, 2019
-
- 409
-
- 72
-
- 48
Hi all,
Just trying to make sure I won’t create a conflict in my ride.
Having relocated the battery to the hatch and in an attempt no to have to open the trunk, removing the curtain, and removing the battery box lid to jump starting because of a low battery I simply opened the hood and did the jump started right at the main alternator charging bolt.
Now since I don’t move my ride because of the raining season I opted to place the smart battery charger at the same point (the alternator charging bolt). Everything seems to be working fine, but does anyone think it could be a problem doing it that way? If so please let me know.
Below are a couple of pics with the charger hooked on.
Thank you
