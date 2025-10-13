Fox Jump/start - Charging

Hi all,
Just trying to make sure I won’t create a conflict in my ride.
Having relocated the battery to the hatch and in an attempt no to have to open the trunk, removing the curtain, and removing the battery box lid to jump starting because of a low battery I simply opened the hood and did the jump started right at the main alternator charging bolt.
Now since I don’t move my ride because of the raining season I opted to place the smart battery charger at the same point (the alternator charging bolt). Everything seems to be working fine, but does anyone think it could be a problem doing it that way? If so please let me know.
Below are a couple of pics with the charger hooked on.
Thank you IMG_5542.webp IMG_5543.webp
 

#2
That will be fine.

You will still need to look at your battery terminals when you pull it from storage.

They oxidize and some times, flat-out corrode like a mushroom farm.
 
