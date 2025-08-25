Sfab79
New Member
-
- Aug 24, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
Hello all, I did a terminator 2 install on my 91 Fox, and since then my alternator is not charging and no charge light on the dash, I have 130 amp 3G alternator, installed, new PA performance 3G regulator and brushes, I know the charge light is not burnt out because I unplugged the cluster put it on The bench Used direct power to the two wires that go to the amp light. I have power also at the ignition switch, I did replace the ignition switch just to be safe and not be stranded, any help or ideas from anyone would be amazing.