Alternator replacement

JJHstang
5 Year Member
-
- Sep 12, 2018
-
- 205
-
- 11
-
- 18
My alternator went out on my 71 Mustang Mach 1.
The engine is currently a 351 Windsor 4 bbl carb. Originally came out of the plant with a 302 2 bbl with AC.
I bought it with the 351 and it had a 2 bbl with adapter. I had the adapter removed and got a 4 bbl from Summit racing.
The alternator on it that went bad is a Bestest 01-0155X with a number 73006103.
I would like to find the correct replacement. I think I found the exact one at O’Oriellys for approximately $69.
Looking for thoughts, suggestions and advice.
The engine is currently a 351 Windsor 4 bbl carb. Originally came out of the plant with a 302 2 bbl with AC.
I bought it with the 351 and it had a 2 bbl with adapter. I had the adapter removed and got a 4 bbl from Summit racing.
The alternator on it that went bad is a Bestest 01-0155X with a number 73006103.
I would like to find the correct replacement. I think I found the exact one at O’Oriellys for approximately $69.
Looking for thoughts, suggestions and advice.