Alternator replacement

J

JJHstang

5 Year Member
Sep 12, 2018
205
11
18
Fort Worth, TX
#1
My alternator went out on my 71 Mustang Mach 1.
The engine is currently a 351 Windsor 4 bbl carb. Originally came out of the plant with a 302 2 bbl with AC.
I bought it with the 351 and it had a 2 bbl with adapter. I had the adapter removed and got a 4 bbl from Summit racing.
The alternator on it that went bad is a Bestest 01-0155X with a number 73006103.
I would like to find the correct replacement. I think I found the exact one at O’Oriellys for approximately $69.

Looking for thoughts, suggestions and advice.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1391.jpeg
    IMG_1391.jpeg
    681.7 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_1389.jpeg
    IMG_1389.jpeg
    612.6 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
An O'Reilly's reman would work fine since that one's ost likely a reman from O'Reilly's as indicated by the sticker on the casing. O'Reilly's sells Bestest.

If you need more power, you could upgrade to a 3G alternator. But, as I've found in my car, you'll probably be forced into using a serpentine belt of some sort. I'm using a serpentine as I would a V-belt. The extra surface area of the serpentine belt helps eliminate belt squeal that the V-belt was doing. It just didn't have enough surface area and/or grip on the pulley for the new alternator.

Swapping to a 3G will also require some minor wiring changes and basically eliminating the regulator. This article helps explain:


Or if you want to look, I have a thread in the II section for when I did this. It's pretty easy really.....

MO POWAH!!

So I installed a 3G alternator in my car today. The original plan was to use a 3G alternator that I had when I got some parts for the GT. When I went to re-clock the alternator so the plug was pointing the right way, the damned casing come apart too far and broke one of the two brushes in the...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Modified vs Stock
Replies
1
Views
473
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
J
Motor oil to use
Replies
5
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Realmongo
Realmongo
J
Trouble starting 71 Mach1
Replies
6
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
70mstang
70mstang
J
Tire age + thoughts on replacement
Replies
8
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
S
New alternator no charge
Replies
4
Views
833
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu