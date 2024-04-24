Alternator replacement

MO POWAH!! So I installed a 3G alternator in my car today. The original plan was to use a 3G alternator that I had when I got some parts for the GT. When I went to re-clock the alternator so the plug was pointing the right way, the damned casing come apart too far and broke one of the two brushes in the...

An O'Reilly's reman would work fine since that one's ost likely a reman from O'Reilly's as indicated by the sticker on the casing. O'Reilly's sells Bestest.If you need more power, you could upgrade to a 3G alternator. But, as I've found in my car, you'll probably be forced into using a serpentine belt of some sort. I'm using a serpentine as I would a V-belt. The extra surface area of the serpentine belt helps eliminate belt squeal that the V-belt was doing. It just didn't have enough surface area and/or grip on the pulley for the new alternator.Swapping to a 3G will also require some minor wiring changes and basically eliminating the regulator. This article helps explain:Or if you want to look, I have a thread in the II section for when I did this. It's pretty easy really.....