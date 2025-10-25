Holley Carb Tuning Help

H

hassler

Member
Aug 18, 2025
27
4
13
St. Louis
#1
Got a Holley 4150 on my 91 carb swap. Built 302 motor, still working out the kinks.

I didn’t setup the drivetrain or carb. Nor do I think it was set up or tuned correctly.

Currently to get the car to start, I’ve gotta give the 2 idle mixture screws about 4-5 turns out from baseline. This works and car runs fine but reading that it should only need about 1.5-2.5 turns out. The guy who set this up before I guess has it bypassing the idle circuit. Any advice here?

do I reset main idle screw? Add air with secondary idle screw, then do idle mixture screws? Set idle speed
 

