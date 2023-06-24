Any tuners in Phoenix area?

I have a shelby cobra replica with an 89 302 in it.

No emissions no power steering no A/C. has a edelbrock performer rpm 2 upper and lower intake manifold currently and potentially doing the matching heads and camshaft.

Just got my megasquirt and wideband sensors and am looking to find a tuner in the phoenix az area. Does anyone know someone in the area?
 

