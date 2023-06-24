help me decide

S

shelby65cobra

New Member
Jun 24, 2023
2
0
0
I have a shelby cobra replica with an 89 302 in it. I think it has original E7 heads

Just picked up a megasquirt.

No emissions no power steering no A/C. has a edelbrock performer rpm 2 upper and lower intake manifold currently and looking to get some more oomph.

Was thinking of just going with the edelbrock performer heads since theyll maintain original exhaust with a new cam and bumping up from the original 19lb fuel injectors.


I would really love to put a kennebell blower or even a paxton but that might be way down the road.


My question is would the performer heads be a good fit and with what cam and what size fuel injectors? Also aside from gaskets and new head bolts what else would I need to buy for this install or will everything swap over from original?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Fox 91 mustang spring time woes
Replies
15
Views
895
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Proper jet/power valve sizes
Replies
3
Views
394
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
joystang
2.3L - No start, no pulse to injectors, code 522 help!
Replies
20
Views
621
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joystang
joystang
Q
347 pnp help no start
Replies
1
Views
357
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Creomod
Fuel pressure not holding
Replies
20
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
dcm0123
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu