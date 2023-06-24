help me decide

I have a shelby cobra replica with an 89 302 in it. I think it has original E7 heads



Just picked up a megasquirt.



No emissions no power steering no A/C. has a edelbrock performer rpm 2 upper and lower intake manifold currently and looking to get some more oomph.



Was thinking of just going with the edelbrock performer heads since theyll maintain original exhaust with a new cam and bumping up from the original 19lb fuel injectors.





I would really love to put a kennebell blower or even a paxton but that might be way down the road.





My question is would the performer heads be a good fit and with what cam and what size fuel injectors? Also aside from gaskets and new head bolts what else would I need to buy for this install or will everything swap over from original?