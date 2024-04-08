Anyone do 3d scanning & cad files?

Kid wita 5oh
I'm definitely not in the original hole
Founding Member
-
- Nov 5, 2000
-
- 1,264
-
- 88
-
- 68
So I have an idea I want to work on. But to get started I need a 3d scan/cad file (I don't even know the proper terminology) of the 87-93 hazard/defrost switch....
Any one have such a thing or the ability to create it?
Don't want to give my idea up just yet, but if it works out I will
Any one have such a thing or the ability to create it?
Don't want to give my idea up just yet, but if it works out I will