ANyone run an elec water pump and bypass the pully?

You might consider Meziere's idler-style electric pump. There's a "pulley" there that the OE belt rides on but it's just an idler and consumes very little power.
As for power savings, just remember that the power to move that water is coming from somewhere. In the original config, it's the crank-driven belt. In the electric pump's case, it's the car's electrical system and, ultimately, the alternator which is also crank-driven by a belt. As well, in the case of the OE pump, the connection is direct. In the electric pump config, the alternator isn't 100% efficient. That is, if you need 100W out of the alternator, you have to feed in about 130W of mechanical power because of losses. So in some ways you may actually need more power to drive the electric pump than a mechanical pump simply by switching from direct-belt to indirect electrical.