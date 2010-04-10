ANyone run an elec water pump and bypass the pully?

SteveR said: Electrical supply should be ok, I'm running a 135A alternator and no stereo. The only aftermarket electronics are a tach, pillar gauges, and possibly the water pump. Click to expand...

I'm also wondering if by eliminating the water pump pulley, will there be enough traction on the crank pulley to pull the belt? The routing would be from the tentioner right to the crank.

That's not what he meant. By switching to an electric water pump, the alternator needs to resist the serpentine belt more than if you had a mechanical water pump. In essence, you remove the water pump from the loop and increase the power used by the alternator by that amount. In the end you don't really gain anything noticeable. If you had a second battery dedicated to the electric pump, for when you're at the strip, then it would get you somewhere, but it would only be usable for a short time in that configuration, long enough to make a few passes before recharging it or reintroducing it to the charging system.As far as pulley traction goes, how drastically will the "angle of wrap" change? That's the angle between the belt on each side of the pulley. If not significant then your traction won't change much, but if it is noticeable, then it could be a problem... the angle of wrap is directly proportional to traction (assuming the pressure on the belt from the tensioner doesn't change), so if it is reduced by 30%, then traction is reduced by 30%. The order of the pulleys, or how close they are to the crank has no effect on traction.