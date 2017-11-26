Anyone Run These Front Control Arms

Steel1
https://lmr.com/item/BMR-AA037H/mustang-bmr-tubular-front-control-arms-black-aa037h-79-93
I'm going to be doing some suspension work on my 93GT over the winter and was looking at these, any opinions?
I've already purchased Koni SRT socks/struts, cc plates, Eibach pro-kit springs, rear u/l control arms and springs are already done. Don't really need/want to go with front coil overs since this is just a street cruiser and could spend $ elsewhere.
I was thinking of just rebuilding stock control arms with new bushings/ball joints but for the money these seem like a nice upgrade, any thoughts?
