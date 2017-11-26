Anyone Run These Front Control Arms

Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,419
689
143
Connecticut
#1
https://lmr.com/item/BMR-AA037H/mustang-bmr-tubular-front-control-arms-black-aa037h-79-93
I'm going to be doing some suspension work on my 93GT over the winter and was looking at these, any opinions?
I've already purchased Koni SRT socks/struts, cc plates, Eibach pro-kit springs, rear u/l control arms and springs are already done. Don't really need/want to go with front coil overs since this is just a street cruiser and could spend $ elsewhere.
I was thinking of just rebuilding stock control arms with new bushings/ball joints but for the money these seem like a nice upgrade, any thoughts?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#5
FoxMustangLvr said:
I'd rather see you rebuild your stock arms. I see no real benefit for the upgrade especially when you're not converting to coil overs up front.
Click to expand...
Yeah that was my initial thought as well.
Was just thinking I could save some un-sprung weight and gain some strength without spending too much more than upgrading bushings/ball joints.
 
#7
Steel1 said:
Yeah that was my initial thought as well.
Was just thinking I could save some un-sprung weight and gain some strength without spending too much more than upgrading bushings/ball joints.
Click to expand...
Best bang for buck is to go coil over up front with tubular arms even for a street car. I doubt you'll ever feel the difference by swapping out control arms, even if they weigh a couple pounds less. I have the QA1 arms with MM coil overs and they ride awesome on the street and I never have to wrestle those dang coil springs anymore :D
 
#10
FoxMustangLvr said:
Best bang for buck is to go coil over up front with tubular arms even for a street car. I doubt you'll ever feel the difference by swapping out control arms, even if they weigh a couple pounds less. I have the QA1 arms with MM coil overs and they ride awesome on the street and I never have to wrestle those dang coil springs anymore :D
Click to expand...

How wide are your front tires? Honest question, because I have yet to do the coil over upgrade.

Kurt
 
#11
You probably are better off rebuilding your stock ones. You can run offset A-arm bushings to improve the handling. It's pretty hard to beat the factory stamped steel for strength. Changing bushings is crap work though.

Kurt
 
#12
Ideally if I did coil overs it would be a full MM matched set-up but unfortunately that's not in the budget.
I already have brand new Koni str-t shocks/struts, BBK cc plates and pro-kit springs,so even if I purchased a universal coil over kit I would still need new cc plates, new struts/shocks, springs and would want to upgrade A-arms.
I think I'm going to order the BMR ones with 10% off code, given they are currently out of stock if I change my mind I have time to cancel them. Thanks everyone for all the input, if I end up following through I'll update with pics.
 
#15
revhead347 said:
How wide are your front tires? Honest question, because I have yet to do the coil over upgrade.

Kurt
Click to expand...
I'm running 235's up front with plenty of room to go wider.

@Steel1 I understand the mod bug bro, modding just to mod. These BMR paper weights will give you zero performance benefit and will result in a lighter wallet. If your still 4 lug then how about putting this money you have for control arms toward a purchase of some 94/95 spindles? Buy them, put them aside, and keep stock piling parts. Just a thought. However, at the end of the day it's your car your money, do what you like :D
 
#16
Steel1 said:
Ideally if I did coil overs it would be a full MM matched set-up but unfortunately that's not in the budget.
I already have brand new Koni str-t shocks/struts, BBK cc plates and pro-kit springs,so even if I purchased a universal coil over kit I would still need new cc plates, new struts/shocks, springs and would want to upgrade A-arms.
I think I'm going to order the BMR ones with 10% off code, given they are currently out of stock if I change my mind I have time to cancel them. Thanks everyone for all the input, if I end up following through I'll update with pics.
Click to expand...

I think you are going to make what is already a problem, a worse problem.
I've learned the hard way that mixing and matching suspension parts creates an expensive hole you have to get out of in the future.
If the STR's work with mm's coil overs, i'd get them, sell the BBK CC plates (which I had and the adjusting bolts stripped out of) and get a set of mm plates.
No, you may not have the budget to do it all right now. That's ok, because before you know it you are going to have 10 brands of parts mixed with each other.
Tech support is nonexistent when you have a bunch of random parts slapped together.

The rear eibach springs will be fine with like 250,275,300lb front pair.

What will even be worse is that those arms don't appear to have removable perches, which means when you do goto coil overs, you will now have empty perches.

IMO just rebuild the stock arms.
 
#17
All right you guys convinced me I cancelled the BMR arms. I must have been in a tryptophan comma from the turkey when I looked at those.
At this point I'm going to rebuild my stock arms with some Moog ball joints and upgraded bushings.
Out of curiosity does anyone know If you can run coil overs with the Koni str-t (orange) struts?
 
#18
Steel1 said:
All right you guys convinced me I cancelled the BMR arms. I must have been in a tryptophan comma from the turkey when I looked at those.
At this point I'm going to rebuild my stock arms with some Moog ball joints and upgraded bushings.
Out of curiosity does anyone know If you can run coil overs with the Koni str-t (orange) struts?
Click to expand...
Just call MM, they always answer the phone and have all the answers to the questions (this is why they are goto suspension company).
I run adjustable koni reds with mm coil overs. Not sure if the design is the same.
 
#19
2000xp8 said:
Just call MM, they always answer the phone and have all the answers to the questions (this is why they are goto suspension company).
I run adjustable koni reds with mm coil overs. Not sure if the design is the same.
Click to expand...
Just looked it up on their website unfortunately they list them as not suitable for coil -overs.
Oh well, for now just going to rebuild my fca's and install new strut/spring package.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FoxMustangLvr and General karthief
#20
FoxMustangLvr said:
I'm running 235's up front with plenty of room to go wider.

@Steel1 I understand the mod bug bro, modding just to mod. These BMR paper weights will give you zero performance benefit and will result in a lighter wallet. If your still 4 lug then how about putting this money you have for control arms toward a purchase of some 94/95 spindles? Buy them, put them aside, and keep stock piling parts. Just a thought. However, at the end of the day it's your car your money, do what you like :D
Click to expand...

Good to know. I am pretty sure they wouldn't agree with my 275s up front.

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mhalc1
Suspension Foxbody ride height change after installing new control arms
Replies
36
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mhalc1
Mhalc1
Jsmiley
After a decade, I am no longer Stangless!
Replies
7
Views
856
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
T
BMR Relocation Brackets
Replies
3
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TremecFox90
T
C
Advice on lining up front control arm
Replies
14
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MineralMan
MineralMan
Labora
For Sale 94 Cobra 408w AOD Project For Sale
Replies
1
Views
480
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Labora
Labora
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu