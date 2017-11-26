Anyone Run These Front Control Arms

Steel1 said: Ideally if I did coil overs it would be a full MM matched set-up but unfortunately that's not in the budget.

I already have brand new Koni str-t shocks/struts, BBK cc plates and pro-kit springs,so even if I purchased a universal coil over kit I would still need new cc plates, new struts/shocks, springs and would want to upgrade A-arms.

I think I'm going to order the BMR ones with 10% off code, given they are currently out of stock if I change my mind I have time to cancel them. Thanks everyone for all the input, if I end up following through I'll update with pics. Click to expand...

I think you are going to make what is already a problem, a worse problem.I've learned the hard way that mixing and matching suspension parts creates an expensive hole you have to get out of in the future.If the STR's work with mm's coil overs, i'd get them, sell the BBK CC plates (which I had and the adjusting bolts stripped out of) and get a set of mm plates.No, you may not have the budget to do it all right now. That's ok, because before you know it you are going to have 10 brands of parts mixed with each other.Tech support is nonexistent when you have a bunch of random parts slapped together.The rear eibach springs will be fine with like 250,275,300lb front pair.What will even be worse is that those arms don't appear to have removable perches, which means when you do goto coil overs, you will now have empty perches.IMO just rebuild the stock arms.