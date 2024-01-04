Mhalc1
Member
-
- May 10, 2021
-
- 29
-
- 9
-
- 13
Peace and Blessings all. I just got to installing some Global West RLCA and a set of stock uppers with newer rubber bushings. I did not replace the axle bushings. After installing the control arms I torqued the bolts down without loading the suspension and put it on the ground and saw the ride height was looking stock. I realized I was supposed to torque the bolts with the suspension under load so I got back under the car loosened my control arm bolts, my shock to axel bolts and my quad shock to axel bolts. I then jacked up my axle just until the rear started to lift off the jack stands, re torqued the bolts and put my wheels back on and dropped the car to the ground. My ride height is still looking stock. My sway br is also a little lower with these control arms, but I dont think this will be a big deal.
I have SVE Lowering springs which before the control arms had my back end much lower around 24.5" from ground with 205 55 16 tires
my ride height after changing the rlca's in about 26.5"
I also recently installed MM CC plates, QA1 coilovers and Koni DA with JDI bumpsteer kit and new sway bar end links u front. I adjusted my front ride height to match the reaer which was around 24.5" at the time. The car has 0 miles on it after all of these mods, I have only driven it around the block.
Does anybody have any ideas as to why my ride height is so high... the springs have been on my car for around a year and are broken in... do I also need to break in the control arms. has anybody else experienced this? thanks in advanced.
After Control Arm Install and re torque with suspension under load
front with 225 50 16
sway bar position
I have SVE Lowering springs which before the control arms had my back end much lower around 24.5" from ground with 205 55 16 tires
my ride height after changing the rlca's in about 26.5"
I also recently installed MM CC plates, QA1 coilovers and Koni DA with JDI bumpsteer kit and new sway bar end links u front. I adjusted my front ride height to match the reaer which was around 24.5" at the time. The car has 0 miles on it after all of these mods, I have only driven it around the block.
Does anybody have any ideas as to why my ride height is so high... the springs have been on my car for around a year and are broken in... do I also need to break in the control arms. has anybody else experienced this? thanks in advanced.
After Control Arm Install and re torque with suspension under load
front with 225 50 16
sway bar position