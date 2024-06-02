Aod automatic transmission

BrianL06

New Member
Feb 4, 2024
Taylor Michigan
Hello mustang group. Looking for some help here. My trans in missing here and there. I want to drain the trans fluid. I drained it already. Is the first picture the bolt in the middle is that the fill I'm thinking? And can anyone tell me how many quarts it takes to fill that pan. I filled up at least a one gallon jug. But I'd like to be precise. Last question the tank that I drained is that for the torque converter? Is there two separate places you put trans fluid in at? I've never done trans fluid yet so looking for a little help. Thank you guys.
IMG_20240601_200743_HDR.jpg
IMG_20240601_200656_HDR.jpg
 

